'Jhund' Director Nagraj Manjule's Films That Mesmerized Audiences

Nagraj Popatrao Manjule is an Indian movie director and producer who is a prominent name in the Marathi Cinema. He is best known for his Marathi film Sairat and short-film Pistulya for which he received the National Film Award in Non-Feature Film category. At the 61st National Film Awards, his other film Fandry won the Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director. Usually, his films are observed to be deeply rooted within his own experience of growing up as a Dalit in rural Maharashtra. He has made some wonderful movies and has won many awards. Here is the list of movies, if you like Nagraj Manjule’s Sairat.

Fandry

Fandry is the debut film of Nagraj Manjule. It was also the debut film of his adopted son Suraj Pawar as an actor. When Nagraj was looking for the lead character Jabya for his film and he came across the boy in his village who was playing Halgi instrument and Nagraj approached him. By talking to the boy, he was totally convinced that the boy is perfect for the role due to command over the Marathi language.

Baji

Baji is a Marathi film played by Shreyas Talpade. It is an action-adventure-romance film that beautifully merges folklore and the present day. The movie is based on the legend of a human being who took it upon himself to protect the common man against oppression and unfairness. The movie saw Amruta Khanvilkar play Baji's love interest while Jitendra Joshi plays the villain.

Naal

Naal is the tale of a child named Chaitanya, an eight-year-old mischievous boy. Being in a remote small town in Maharashtra, along the banks of a river, he is fathered by a small-time landlord and pampered by a loving and caring mother. Soon, the boy learns the truth about himself and it starts to affect his relationship with his parents.

Jhund

Based on the life of Vijay Barse, a retired sports teacher who established an NGO called Slum Soccer, Jhund is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language sports film. He rehabilitated street children by keeping them off drugs and crime by turning them into soccer players and building a whole team. The film directed by Nagraj Manjule and has Amitabh Bachchan, Vicky Kadian, Ganesh Deshmukh in main roles. Vijay Barse is originally based from Nagpur, and to add the authenticity to the movie, reportedly, the movie will be shot in Nagpur.

