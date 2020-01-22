'Warrior' To 'Goodbye Lover': 3 Hollywood Movies That Inspired Hindi Remakes

Bollywood has created various movies featuring unique storylines. However, some of them are heavily inspired by Hollywood. While the Hindi film industry alters just the language sometimes, other times it also changes the theme slightly to cater to the Indian audience. Here are some of the popular Hollywood inspired Bollywood movies in the last decade.

1. Race



Directed by Abbas-Mustan, Race stars Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Bipasha Basu, Akshaye Khanna and Katrina Kaif in the pivotal roles. This action thriller flick is loosely based on the 1998 dark comedy movie Goodbye Lover. The first sequel to the Race franchise revolves around betrayal, vengeance and passion. This movie garnered a lot of critical appraise for its suspenseful climax and ear-warming songs.

2. Brothers



Co-produced under the banners of Dharma Productions, Lionsgate Films, and Endemol India, Brothers: Blood Against Blood is an official remake of a Hollywood movie. This sports drama flick stars Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra as on-screen brothers. Besides the lead actors, Shefali Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez and Jackie Shroff are featured in the supporting roles. Based on the 2011 movie Warrior, Brothers was released on August 14, 2015. It received positive reviews from the critics and the audience alike.

3. Ek Villain is inspired by I Saw the Devil



Helmed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villain: There’s One in Every Love Story stars Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra as lead actors. On the other hand, Riteish Deshmukh played an antagonist in the movie. This action thriller flick is considered as an unofficial remake of the 2010 South Korean movie I Saw the Devil. Ek Villain’s story revolves around a criminal whose wife gets killed by a serial killer. This movie was a massive box-office success, besides gaining critical acclamation and various accolades. Deshmukh received appraise for his impressive performance as a villain.



