Martin Scorsese's Top Five Hollywood Movies You Need To Watch

Martin Scorsese is one of the most celebrated directors to ever work in and out of Hollywood. And when it comes down to a director's impressive body of work, there are only a few in the industry who can measure up to the accolades of the famed filmmaker. Today, we take a look back at some of the top Hollywood movies from Martin Scorsese that you need to rewatch:

Goodfellas (1990)

Goodfellas is a classic tale of a young lad who finds a love for the mob in his formative days and starts to work his way up from being a petty criminal to a gangster on the mean streets of New York. Goodfellas is the director's greatest ode to gangster Henry Hill and definitely one of the best films of Martin Scorsese. The film stars Ray Liotta in the lead along with Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Lorraine Bracco, and Samuel L. Jackson, among others.

Raging Bull (1980)

Raging Bull is centred around a boxer whose violence and temper once ascended him through the ranks destroys his life outside of it. Martin Scorsese did a phenomenal job with this film and his use of black-and-white photography only helped evoke the period. The movie stars Robert De Niro in the lead and also features Martin Scorsese, Joe Pesci and Cathy Moriarty.

Taxi Driver (1976)

The film revolves around an ex-marine and Vietnam veteran who works as a taxi driver in New York City, where one day, the perceived decadence and sleaze urges him to attempt and liberate an underage prostitute from her pimp. The film stars Robert De Niro in the lead and saw an intense performance from the actor. Taxi Driver is certainly one of the best Martin Scorsese movies.

The Departed (2007)

Martin Scorsese had never received a single Academy Award until his 2007 film The Departed came out. And while it may not be regarded as his best work as a director, it is still a wildly entertaining picture based around the Irish mob planting a mole within the Massachusetts State Police. Like most of his other classics, The Departed featured an ensemble star cast of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jack Nicholson, Matt Damon, Mark Wahlberg, Vera Farmiga, and Alec Baldwin.

The Wolf Of Wall Street (2013)

Martin Scorsese manages to keep up an astoundingly intoxicating pace in the film that lasts nearly three hours. It is definitely one of the directors funniest and most focused films in a long time, according to fans. The movie stars Leonardo Dicaprio, Jordan Belfort, Margot Robbie, Matthew McConaughey, and Jonah Hill.

Image credits: Instagram | Martin Scorsese

