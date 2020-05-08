'Jhund', 'Mary Kom', 'Gold' And Other Bollywood Sports Films That Are Not Based On Cricket

There are several Bollywood movies based on sports. A few movies that have been made on sports over the years have been box office hits and garnered love from the audience. Some movies like Mary Kom that starred Priyanka Chopra was based on boxing sport whereas other movies like Gold starring Akashy Kumar focused the game of hockey. So check out the list here of a few films that are made on sports other than cricket.

Jhund

Based on the life of Vijay Barse, a retired sports teacher who founded an NGO called Slum Soccer. He managed to rehabilitate street kids by keeping them off drugs and crime by turning them into soccer players and building a whole team. The movie directed by Nagraj Manjule cast Amitabh Bachchan, Vicky Kadian, Ganesh Deshmukh. Vijay Borse is originally based from Nagpur, the director decided to add the authenticity to the film, therefore the movie will be shot in Nagpur.

Mary Kom

If you are a fan of any sport and lack inspiration for any reason, this is a film that will inspire you to start pursuing your passion. The film is based on a real-life boxer Mary Kom, who went through several hardships before audaciously accomplishing her ultimate dream. The movie is based on the book 'Unbreakable' which Mary Kom had written. Priyanka Chopra played the lead role as Mary Kom.

Saina

This will be Parineeti Chopra's first biopic. Reportedly, she had been practised for 4-5 hours daily to match her game and energy levels with Saina Nehwal. Director Amole Gupte had advised Parineeti Chopra to watch matches of Saina Nehwal so that she can prepare better for her role. The film is delayed due to Coronavirus.

Gold

Akshay Kumar’s amazing performance as a Bengali coach in his film Gold received an amazing response. The story was based on Tapan Das manager of Gold winning Indian hockey team during British rule dreams of bringing Gold medal to the country post-Independence. India is nearing Independence and Tapan comes to know about the 1948 Olympics. Tapan prepares his own team for the upcoming Olympics. But during the partition, his team also gets divided along with the country.

