Jiah Khan's Mother Rabia Demands #CBIForSSR, Asserts 'Jiah & Sushant Killed Similarly'

Late actor Jiah Khan's mother Rabia Amin has joined Republic Media Network's global campaign demanding an investigation into the recent death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has written a note pointing out the uncanny resemblance of the Chhichore actor's death to her daughter's death in 2013. Rabia has actively slammed Bollywood and its 'mafia' culture calling the film industry "dirty business" and claimed that new talents are suppressed as the "powerful ones" take control of the artists.

In her post, Rabia Khan wrote, "I have never felt so helpless, defenceless and unhappy after seeing Sushant Singh being killed in the same way as Jiah Khan. Both Jiah and Sushant were first bombarded with fake love by demonstrations of attention and affection. When both were successfully trapped by their narcissist, psychopathic, gaslighting partners. Then both were physically hurt and abused. They both were sponged for their money and isolated from their family and loved ones. Both Jiah and Sushant were declared mentally disable and depressed due to lack of work. When their control was slipping, their partners strangulated them and staged their homicidal death as suicide (sic)."

Read | Jiah Khan's mother slams Bollywood, alleges Salman Khan tried to protect Sooraj Pancholi

Jiah Khan's body was found hanging from the ceiling fan at her Mumbai apartment in 2013. Even though she had named actor Aditya Pancholi's son Sooraj Pancholi in her suicide note as the person responsible for her dreadful action, the police let him go on bail. Rabia has previously alleged that Bollywood actor Salman Khan has protected Sooraj Pancholi and ensured that he is let go scot-free despite a damning confession by her deceased daughter.

Read | Jiah Khan's mother makes startling allegations against Rhea Chakraborty; details here

Earlier too Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Amin had drawn parallels between the death of her daughter and Sushant Singh Rajput saying, "Looking at the photographs and circumstances, it looks very similar to my daughter’s death, but if the police is under pressure then a homicide begins to look like a suicide”. Rabia had also observed that Rhea Chakraborty looked 'extremely manipulative' and accused her of being groomed by 'someone' to make Sushant believe that there was something wrong with him mentally.

Read | 'Criminal nepotism in Bollywood,' says Jiah Khan's mother amid probe into Sushant's death

Read | Taapsee Pannu shares Kangana's statement on Jiah Khan’s suicide, questions contradiction

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.