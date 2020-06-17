Jiah Khan's Mother Slams Bollywood, Alleges Salman Khan Tried To Protect Sooraj Pancholi

In the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide, the nepotism debate once again sprung up. Reports of the actor allegedly being ‘boycotted’ by some of the industry bigwigs, celebrities claiming they were aware of his state of mind, and some claiming that many of his films were shelved recently, led to netizens fuming at the star producers and star kids and known names hitting out at the industry. Rabia Khan too vented out at the industry after another actor like her daughter Jiah Khan, committed suicide.

Expressing her grief over Sushant’s demise, Rabia Khan accused the film industry of ‘bullying’, equating it to ‘killing,’ and urged the celebrities to ‘wake up.’ Alleging Salman Khan was trying to protect Sooraj Pancholi, who has been accused of abetment to suicide in Jiah’s case, she urged the industry to ‘stop its toxic behaviour.’

In a video that has surfaced on Instagram, Rabia is heard saying:

My condolences to Sushant Singh Rajput’s family. It is heart-breaking. It is not a joke.” Bollywood has to change, Bollywood has to wake up. Bollywood has to completely demolish bullying.” I have to say that bullying is also kind of killing somebody. All these things that is happening that has reminded me, in 2015, when I went to meet CBI officer, who had called me down from London, and he told me, ‘Please come, we’ve found some incriminating evidence.’ Then he said, “Salman Khan calls me everyday and that he’s invested a lot of money, please don’t harass the boy, please don’t interrogate him, so what can we do madam?’ He looked frustrated and he was annoyed. I took the matter to higher CBI officers, and I have complained about it. If this is the scenario that you will pressurise and use your money and power to sabotage deaths and investigation, then I don’t know where citizens are going to go. I want to say, please stand up, fight, protest and stop toxic behaviour in Bollywood.

Jiah Khan, who acted in films like Nishabd and Housefull, had committed suicide in 2013. Sooraj Pancholi, who was reportedly her boyfriend, and named in her suicide note, was arrested a few days later, and then released on bail. He was charged in the case in 2018 and the case is still going on,

For the unversed, Sooraj Pancholi was launched by Salman Khan in the movie Hero in 2015.

