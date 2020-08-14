Jiah Khan's Sisters Demand CBI Probe In Sushant Case, Expose Political Pressure On Police

As the nation unites in demanding a CBI probe of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide, late actor Jiah Khan's sisters, Karishma and Kavita, have expressed themselves through a long note as they join the movement for truth and justice. Jiah Khan had allegedly committed suicide in 2013 after naming actor Aditya Pancholi's son Sooraj Pancholi responsible in her suicide note. However, Jiah's family was met with injustice and flak similar to the way Sushant's family was recently targeted.

Read | Sushant's case similar to Jiah's, police could've called it suicide under pressure: Rabia

Read | Jiah Khan's mother makes startling allegations against Rhea Chakraborty; details here

Jiah's sisters, in their note, have drawn parallels between the deaths of both film actors and claimed that both were cheated on by their 'Narcissistic Criminal Partners' who trapped them with fake love. They also exposed the workings of the police under political pressure and revealed that they fabricate stories by destroying evidence. Jiah's sisters spoke about the attack on victims' families, which they have the first-hand experience of and said that it is a stunt 'to create doubt in public'.

Read the full note here:

"I have never felt so helpless defenseless and unhappy after seeing Sushant Singh Rajput being killed in the same way as Jiah Khan. Both Jiah and Sushant were first bombarded with fake love by demonstrations of attention and affection. When both were successfully trapped by their narcissistic psychopathic gaslighting partners, then both were physically hurt and abused. They both were sponged for their money and isolated from their family and loved ones. Both Jiah and Sushant were declared mentally disabled and depressed due to lack of work. When their control was slipping, their partners strangulated them and staged their homicidal death as suicide. The criminal Narcissistic Criminal Partners of Jiah Khan and Sushant Singh were connected with powerful Bollywood mafia and politician. So they took shelter under their umbrella because they know only these politicians and Bollywood mafia icon have the power to crack their criminal behaviour. The political pressure on Police held them from bringing the Truth Out. They indulged their full time to destroy evidences and declared the homicidal deaths of both Jiah and Sushant as suicide. To support their fabricated stories, police seek help from Bollywood mafia & their syndicate media who anchor Mahesh Bhatt as mouth piece to endorse their concocted depression story. To create doubt in public, these criminals and their cabal, attack victims' families with accusations, allegations, greed for money, irresponsible nurturing and scandalize by maligning their personal reputation. CBI need to intervene thoroughly and bring these perpetrators to justice by punishing them otherwise they will grow to be monstrous, then multiply their evil deeds to kill more innocent souls. These victims don't suffer by accident, they suffer because the politicians, police and Bollywood mafia cabal protect them, shelter them and make victims' families live in bondage of fear. Such crimes should end. "

Read | 'Criminal nepotism in Bollywood,' says Jiah Khan's mother amid probe into Sushant's death

Read | Taapsee Pannu shares Kangana's statement on Jiah Khan’s suicide, questions contradiction

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.