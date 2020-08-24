Jimmy Sheirgill Is Related To Late Artist Amrita Sher-Gil; Know Other Facts

Actor Jimmy Sheirgill works predominately in the Hindi and Punjabi film industry. He marked his acting debut with Gulzar’s political thriller movie Maachis in 1996, which garnered him critical acclaim. Jimmy Sheirgill’s breakthrough came with the 2000 blockbuster Mohabbatein, and there was no looking back since then. However, only a few fans know about his personal life. So, we have mentioned everything you need to know about the actor’s family and his early life. Read on:

Jimmy Sheirgill's family

Jimmy Sheirgill, whose real name is Jasjit Singh Shergill, hails from Deokahia village in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Born on December 3, 1970, the actor and producer is the son of Satyajit Singh Shergill and late Balraj Kaur Shergill. The 49-year-old belongs to a joint family, which owns agricultural land and distilleries. Jimmy Sheirgill’s father is reportedly a renowned painter. Similarly, his great paternal aunt or Bua was the Punjabi-Hungarian painter Amrita Sher-Gil.

Jimmy Sheirgill's wife

Jimmy Sheirgill married his long-time girlfriend, Priyanka Puri in 2001. The duo dated for around five years before tying the knot. The couple gave birth to a baby boy in 2004 and named him Veer Sheirgill. In various interviews, the actor has shared the story of how he first met Priyanka Puri. Their love story began after Jimmy Sheirgill marked his debut with Maachis. He met his lady-love through a mutual friend at a wedding in Delhi. During that time, Puri was working with her father.

As Jimmy Sheirgill met Priyanka Puri, the duo started talking before beginning to date. Their relationship went for five years after which they tied the knot in 2001. Moreover, Mohabbatein was not just a turning point in the actor’s career but also his relationship. It was this romantic movie which assisted in Priyanka Puri confessing her love for Jimmy Sheirgill in front of her family. Amid the screening of the film, she revealed about her relationship with Sheirgill to her father and expressed the desire to marry him.

Jimmy Sheirgill's Instagram and Twitter

Jimmy Sheirgill is active on different social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram. He engages with fans and followers regularly. On Instagram, the actor updates them about the upcoming movies and shares glimpses from his photoshoots with family, friends, and solo. Meanwhile, Jimmy Sheirgill posts tweets on different occasions like birthdays through his official account on the micro-blogging site. Check out his posts on both the platforms:





Also read: Samantha Akkineni Gushes Over Rana Daggubati’s Fiancée Miheeka's Pre-wedding Pictures

Also read: Sangeita Chauhaan Shares Beautiful Invite For Her Wedding With Manish Raisinghan

Also read: Did You Know 'Do Anjaane' Was Amitabh Bachchan's First Film With Rekha? Read Trivia

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan's 'Dostana': Interesting Trivia About The 1980 Film



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.