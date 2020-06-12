Vidya Balan's 'Shakuntala Devi' To Release On Amazon Prime On July 31?

Reports have come out that Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi biopic might release on July 31 on Amazon Prime Video. Though, there are no sources that confirm this. The movie was supposed to release on June 8 but this ended up getting postponed due to the pandemic. The audience is still waiting for official announcements.

Vidya Balan will soon be seen in a new movie called Shakuntala Devi which is a biopic. The movie is written by Anu Menon and will have Vidya in the lead portraying Shakuntala Devi. The filming had started in September 2019 and wrapped up in November 2019. Though the film was supposed to release on June 8, 2020, it got postponed due to the pandemic.

After that, the makers announced that the movie would release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Now, new reports have come in indicating that the film might release on the OTT platform as soon as July 31.

There have been many controversies recently, regarding the release of movies on OTT platforms. Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo went through the same situation. The movie was supposed to release in theatres which got postponed due to the pandemic and then the makers decided to shift the release to the OTT platform. Many portals have reported that the makers of Shakuntala Devi might also have to face this backlash.

Shakuntala Devi was India's human-computer

Shakuntala Devi was an Indian woman who was popularly regarded as a human-computer. Her talent also won her a place in the 1982 edition of The Guinness Book of World Records. She passed away in 2013 due to respiratory problems but her legacy is alive. Apart from her mainstream work, Shakuntala Devi also wrote a book called The World of Homosexuals, which was the first study of its kind.

Vidya Balan, who is quite active on social media, recently posted a video of herself where she completed a tongue-twisting challenge from Gulabo Sitabo. The star completed the challenge easily and without any problems. She is also self-isolating in her house and staying safe and healthy.

