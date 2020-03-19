After 'Corona Pyaar Hai', 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan' Joins The COVID-19 Memes Bandwagon

While there is fear and anticipation when it comes to the Coronavirus outbreak, people are staying at home so that there is no further spread of the virus. In this serious environment, a number of hilarious memes have come up about coronavirus and its effects on the world. Bollywood star Neena Gupta also hopped onto this bandwagon of jokes after memes like 'corona pyaar hai' got famous.

Neena says 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan' for Coronavirus

Neena Gupta shared a picture on her Instagram which showed the poster of her latest movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan. The poster shows Ayushmann Khurrana on the train while Jitendra Kumar runs towards him. With a small tweak in the poster, Ayushmann is seen holding a sanitizer bottle in his hand. The words 'Time To Stay Zyada Savdhan' are written. The poster was originally posted by 93.5 Red FM's RJ Pinky which was reshared by Neena.

Neena Gupta had also shared a video on her IGTV story. She talked about how she is feeling the threat of coronavirus and is also scared. She then said that since one cannot meet people and go outside, she has decided to talk to her fans and followers through her Instagram. In the video, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan actor shared some information about her day-to-day life. Neena also talked about how she has changed the ways she used to do things normally in order to keep herself and her family safe.

The number of Coronavirus cases in India has risen up to almost 184. The outbreak began in Wuhan, China and has now affected major countries all around the world. The government has asked the citizens to stay and work from home to avoid further spread of the disease.

Source: Neena Gupta Instagram

