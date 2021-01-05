Kapil Sharma Makes An 'auspicious Announcement' About Netflix Debut; Read Details

On January 5, 2021, actor and comedian Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video hinting at the announcement of his Netflix debut. In the video, he can be seen introducing himself and attempting to pronounce the word called ‘auspicious’. Kapil then goes on to talk about being a part of the OTT platform primarily based in India and using Hindi as his main language.

Kapil Sharma to make his debut on Netflix

While sharing the video, Kapil wrote, “This is the auspicious news. Don’t believe rumours guys, only believe me, I’m coming to @netflix_in. Soon!” with a hugging face emoticon. Many of his friends from the entertainment industry dropped lovely comments and wished him. Actor Parmeet Sethi wrote, “Superb” with a thumbs-up emoji. Richa Sharma commented, “Yeahhh finallyyyy..!! Congratulations bhai looking forward for laughter ride” with a kissing face and hugging face emoticons. Several others such as Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali and Sophie Choudry expressed their happiness. His fans too expressed their excitement in the comments section.

Kapil Sharma on Netflix debut

According to DNA, Kapil is excited for his ‘first-ever association’ with Netflix. He said that 2020 has been a tough year for everyone and that his motive is to make people forget their worries and welcome the new year with love, laughter and positivity. Kapil further admitted that he always wished to be on the streaming platform Netflix. He said that the project is close to his heart and is eager to share more details with his fans soon.

Kapil Sharma is an active social media user and frequently updates his fans about his personal and professional life. On January 4, 2021, he took to his Twitter handle hinting about the ‘auspicious’ announcement. He tweeted in a bilingual language. Many fans speculated that he will probably be sharing the information of welcoming a second baby.

à¤¶à¥à¤­ à¤¸à¤®à¤¾à¤šà¤¾à¤° à¤•à¥‹ à¤‡à¤‚à¤—à¥à¤²à¤¿à¤¶ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤•à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤•à¤¹à¤¤à¥‡ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚ ? à¤•à¥ƒà¤ªà¤¯à¤¾ à¤¬à¤¤à¤¾à¤¯à¥‡à¤‚ ðŸ™ Shubh samachaar ko English me kya kehte hain ? Kripya bataye’n ðŸ™ — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 4, 2021

Kapil Sharma is popular for hosting The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony Entertainment television. Earlier, he has also hosted Comedy Nights with Kapil and Family Time with Kapil. He was also acknowledged by President Pranab Mukherjee in 2015 for his contribution towards the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan through his show. He was also nominated for the same by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kapil has appeared in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Firangi, Son of Manjeet Singh and others.

