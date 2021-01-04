Who Is Jackie Tohn From Netflix's 'Best Leftovers Ever'? Find Out

Netflix’s Best Leftovers Ever is a cooking show where three home chefs, who are experienced at making great meals out of leftovers, are pitted against one another. They are challenged to work with whatever leftovers they’re given to create some high-end, well-presented dishes. The show premiered on Netflix on December 30. Joining Jackie Tohn at the judge’s table is restauranteur, comedian and influencer David So and chef/writer Rosemary Shrager. Read on to find out, "Who is Jackie Tohn?”

Read | What Time Does 'Best Leftovers Ever!' Release On Netflix? All About Food Competition Show

Who is Jackie Tohn?

Before appearing on Best Leftovers Ever and having contestants raid her fridge on the show, Jackie Tohn had appeared as a contestant on Season 8 of the singing competition American Idol. The television star made it to the Top 36, before getting eliminated in the "Billboard Hot 100" round after performing A Little Less Conversation by Elvis Presley. Few other albums from this season were Kris Allen and Adam Lambert. Kris Allen famously went on to beat Adam Lambert in the finals of that season.

Source: Still from Best Leftovers Ever (Netflix)

Read | What's Coming To Netflix In January 2021? Here Is A List Of Films & TV Shows

However, despite not winning the competition series, Jackie still managed to make a name for herself. Her IMDb page reveals that the 40-year-old is a Long Island native and her stint on American Idol wasn't her first time on the small screen. She has previously guest-starred in a series of TV shows. She made her TV debut in 1994 on The Nanny. She notably also appeared on The Sopranos, Veronica Mars, Angel, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and The Closer.

Read | Is 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' A True Story? All About This New Netflix Series

Jackie wasn’t particularly demoralised after losing Indian Idol. After Idol, Jackie continued to pursue music and acting, and she had roles in CSI: NY (2011), Rules of Engagement (2012), Castle (2014), and The Good Place (2016). Jackie has also been featured on the Bravo series, Platinum Hit, which was judged by singer Jewel and former American Idol panellist Kara DioGuardi. Jackie came in at the seventh place on the show's first and only season. Many fans would know her from Netflix original series, GLOW. Her character, Melanie "Melrose" Rosen, was a spoiled party girl who was often locking horns with other wrestlers, including Cherry Bang (Sydelle Noel). The series has been renewed for a fourth and final season.

Source: Still from Glow (Netflix)

Read | Will There Be A Season 2 Of 'Bridgerton' On Netflix? Read All Details Here

Is Jackie Tohn married?

Tohn is extremely personal about her personal life. Her only known public relationship took place in the mid-2000s when she dated singer, Jason Mraz. From her social media profile, it doesn't appear as if Jackie is married or in a relationship at the moment.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.