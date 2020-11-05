Kota Factory Cast Includes Jitendra Kumar And A Bunch Of Promising Newcomers

Kota Factory is an Indian web series by The Viral Fever (popularly known as TVF). The series came out in 2019. Kota Factory is directed by Raghav Subbu. It aired on TVFPlay app and Youtube Channel of TVF as well. It is also the first black and white web series to premiere in India.

The show revolved around the life of IIT aspirants who leave their towns and homes to go to Kota, a city in Rajashtan famous for the IIT-JEE results. India holds the highest number of engineering pass-outs. The story is shot in Blak & White to depict the sad and boring life's of the IIT aspirants who are willing to sacrifice friendships and childish banters to succeed their main aim of making it into IIT. The show gained a lot of popularity and holds a 9.1 IMDb rating. A part of its success is Kota Factory's characters who are some promising young actors.

also read: Jitendra Kumar Opens Up About The Second Season Of His Web-series 'Panchayat'

Kota Factory Cast and the characters they play in the show

Jitendra Kumar as Jeetu Bhaiya

Among all the actors and characters of the series, Jitendra Kumar's JeetuBhaiya is easily the audience's favourite. Jitendra Kumar has been a popular face in a lot of web series, but recently the actor has gained popularity on an international level since his role in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan with co-star Ayushmann Khurana. Jeetu Bhaiya is shown as a teacher in an IIT coaching class. He happens to be the best and coolest professor among everyone and is loved by all his students.

Mayur More as Vaibhav Pandey

Vaibhav Pandey is the lead protagonist of the show. He moves to Kota as he is determined to crack the IIT-JEE and wishes to study in IIT. He then finds a few friends when he lives in a PG and also a girl he develops feelings for but eventually has to leave them when he crosses their potential in the race to succeed at the exams. The role is played by Mayur More who has been seen in various TV series and movies as a side character.

also read: Kota Factory Beats Sacred Games And The Family Man In IMDb’s List Of Top Indian Web Series

Revathi Pillai as Vartika Ratawal

Revathi Pillai is seen playing the role of Vartika Ratawal in the series. Vartika is also an IIT aspirant who studies in the same college as Vaibhav. She is shown as Vaibhav's love interest. The two characters study together with an aim to help each other and eventually develop feelings for each other. Revathi Pillai has been seen in a lot of Youtube videos of various channels sketches and mini-series.

Ahsaas Channa as Shivangi Ranawat

Ahsaas Channa is popular as the young boy in My Friend Ganesha movie which came out in 2007. The actor has then become a popular internet celebrity and has been a part of various web series and mini-series. She can be seen playing the role of Shivangi Ranawat who is studying medicine in the town of Kota.

also read: 'The Family Man' To 'Asur', Here're Web Series Sequels Fans Eagerly Await

Ranjan Raj as Balmukund Meena

Ranjan Raj plays the role of Balmukund Meena. He is usually called Meena in the show. The character of Balmukund Meena is of a young IIT aspirant who comes from a poor and simple family. Meena meets Vaibhav when they both shift into the same PG.

Alam Khan as Uday Gupta

Alam Khan plays the character of Uday Gupta who is also a friend of Vaibhav's in the show. Uday is seen dating Shivangi Ranawat. Uday Gupta's character is refreshing as compared to other characters of the show as he can be seen chilling most of the time. Uday is also a flatmate of Vaibhav's and that's how the two become friends.

Also read: Trivia About Jitendra Kumar That You Should Definitely Know About

Image Credits: @jitendrak1 Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.