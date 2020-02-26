Jitendra Kumar Says He Takes YouTube Comments As A 'reality Check'

Jitendra Kumar of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan fame is a newcomer in Bollywood who is being loved by people all around the country. He recently spoke about how important audience feedback is to him. The actor also spoke about how he takes the comments put up by the audience as a reality check.

Jitendra Kumar talks about audience reactions

Jitendra Kumar is the actor who played the character of Aman in the latest Ayushmann Khurana film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The actor is known for his appearance in the YouTube web series, TVF Pitchers. In a recent interview with a leading media portal, Jitendra Kumar spoke about how he takes the comments that come up on his videos. He was asked in the interview if he reads the comments that come on YouTube. He said that reading the comments has been a habit ever since his first appearance on screen and that is because he started with YouTube. He said that it is a force of habit and that he takes the comments as a reality check. Jitendra Kumar said that ever since he started acting, his main motive was to please the audience. He even said that he had planned on leaving if his work had not been liked by people. He said that even when people talk about him in his absence, he wants it to be something good. The actor added that the fear of judgement has prevailed in him.

About “Jeetu Bhaiya” in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a new film which has been creating quite some hype amongst the people. The film has been written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya. It stars actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, and Gajraj Rao in key roles. Have a look at few of the reactions that Jitendra Kumar and the rest of the crew received.

Finally made the time and opportunity to watch #ShubhMangalZyaadaSaavdhan today, and I must say the movie is hilarious. @ayushmannk is fabulous in the movie and #JitendraKumar has done a tremendous job.

Also, Damn! That kiss man!

It is a must watch with a great social messege. — Rudrani루드라니 🇮🇳🇰🇷 (@rudraniviola) February 25, 2020

Talking about #ShubhMangalZyaadaSaavdhan it's must watch film and must say @raogajraj and #JitendraKumar are the show stealers 🔥🔥🔥

And @ayushmannk is as always great. — Ashish Kumar (@Mr_kumar_07) February 21, 2020

