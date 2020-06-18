Jitendra Kumar Shares The Poster And Teaser Of His Next 'Chaman Bahaar'

After entertaining the audiences with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Panchayat in 2020, Jitendra Kumar is back with another engaging love story titled Chaman Bahaar. Jitendra Kumar's next Chaman Bahaar, will be releasing on Netflix this weekend. The Kota Factory actor recently took his Instagram to share some posts on the same. Have a look-

Jitendra Kumar's Netflix Movie 'Chaman Bahaar'

The Comedy Sketch star recently shared a still, movie poster and teaser of his upcoming Netflix movie Chaman Bahaar on his Instagram. Jitendra Kumar's much-awaited film Chaman Bahaar is all set for a digital release on OTT platform Netflix. Helmed by director Apurva Dhar Badgaiyann, Chaman Bahaar will be available on Netflix from 19 June,2020 onwards. Take a look at the film poster shared by Kumar on his Instagram.

Bankrolled by Yoodlee Films, the story plot of Chaman Bahaar is an exciting one. The movie is a romantic drama revolving around the lives of Billu and Rinku played by Jitendra Kumar and Ritika Badiani. Rinku is a pretty young girl, who has lots of admirers, who in order to catch a glimpse of her beautiful face, roam near her house which is opposite to Billu's Paan shop.

As the young boys wait near Rinku's house, they also consume a lot of paan from Billu's shop, which in turn works in favour of his business, as sales are increased. As Billu's business flourishes, he too falls for Rinku but never reveals his true feelings for her. This is because he is already aware of the number of admirers in cue for Rinku aka Ritika Badiani. But will Rinku acknowledge Billu's love for her or not, will be interesting to see.

Based in Raipur, the audience will definitely get the peek into young romance but the old-school way as per the teaser. The Netflix movie also stars Alam Khan, Bhuvan Arora, Dhirendra Kumar Tiwari, and Ashwani Kumar in pivotal roles. The Panchayat actor also shared a still from Chaman Bahaar on his Instagram handle, take a look-

Apart from this, the actor has been recently in news for the season 2 of Panchayat his Amazon Original web-series. As per sources, Panchayat 2 is currently in the planning stage and is definitely in the making.

