Jitendra Kumar's Unmissable BTS Pics With His 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Family

Jitendra Kumar who was already a huge name in the digital world made a ground-breaking Bollywood debut in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan earlier this year. Jitendra Kumar was paired opposite Ayushmann Khuranna in the drama-comedy and his honest performance was loved by the viewers. While scrolling Jitendra Kumar's Instagram page, we stumbled upon some unmissable BTS pictures of the dapper actor with his Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan family, have a look.

Jitendra Kumar's unmissable BTS pics with the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan family

Jeetu Bhaiya slays in Retro Avatar

One of the major highlights of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which added to the success of this Hitesh Kewalya film was its peppy and foot-tapping music. This BTS picture is of the entire cast is from the song shoot of Arey Pyaar Kar Le. Dressed their retro best, Jitendra and the cast of SMZS looks amazing in this stunning still. Not to miss Jitendra Kumar and his onscreen romantic partner Ayushmann are twinning in shiny silver co-ord ensembles.

The Relaxing Getaway

In this Jitendra Kumar's Instagram picture, the Kota Factory actor seems to be in a relaxed mood as he enjoys some refreshing time with his onscreen cousin sister Goggle played by Manvi Gagroo. Both are having a chat as they lay on the grass, and take some minutes off between shots. JK also captioned this BTS similarly, he wrote "trying...The calm before the storm".

The Endearing Smile

The next Jitendra Kumar's Instagram pic is a BTS from the train sequence in the movie. Wherein Amar and Kartik aka Jitendra and Khuranna are lost into each other's eyes as they share a cute moment in the train amidst the ruckus. Both lead actors are looking very dashing in BTS picture, we also can't fail to mention about the Tiffin and pickle bottle present in the still.

Word with the Captain

The director is said to be the captain of the ship, who actually handles every. In this BTS pic from SMZD, Kumar seems to be engaged in a conversation with Hitesh Kewalya. Even though Jitendra is smiling in this picture, Hitesh looks quite serious like he's trying to explain what he wants from his actor in a specific scene.

Black and White

Jitendra Kumar's Instagram is filled with Black and White pictures. The Panchayat actor seems to be obsessed with BW photos. In this Black and White BTS still we can see Neena Gupta, Pankhuri Awasthy and Jitendra K gazing at something. Jitendra shared a good rapport with all his fellow-actors in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which also evident from their scenes together in the hit movie.

