Jitendra Kumar's 'Chaman Bahaar' Streaming On Netflix Was Supposed To Be His Debut Film?

Jitendra Kumar has had an exceptionally fulfilling year so far on the professional front. From making his dream Bollywood debut with a big commercial movie, opposite National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana to the tremendous positive outcome of his Amazon Orginal series Panchayat, Jeetu Bhaiya is on cloud nine nowadays. But do you know, that Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was not supposed to Jitendra debut Bollywood film?

Chaman Bahaar Was Supposed To Be Jitendra Kumar's Debut Bollywood Film

As per reports, Jitendra Kumar's debut Hindi film was supposed to be Chaman Bahar, not Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. In fact, the shooting of Chaman Bahaar was completed three years back. But due to unknown reasons, Chaman Bahaar release was stalled for so many years. Actors had lost hope on Chaman Bahaar getting a cinematic release, due to the delay.

However, Chaman Bahaar release on popular OTT platform Netflix came as huge a surprise for the audiences. Jitendra Kumar broke the news of Chaman Bahaar release on Netflix India a few days back on his social media. Chaman Bahaar is a romantic drama starring Jitendra Kumar and Ritika Badiani in lead roles. This Jitendra Kumar film is written and directed by Apurva Dhar Badgaiyann. Bankrolled by Yoodlee Films, Chaman Bahaar released on Netflix India today (19, June 2020).

Chaman Bahaar on Netflix India will be the Kota Factory actor's first release on the celebrated OTT platform. The story is anchored in Chattisgarh's city of Raipur, revolving around the life of Billu( Jitendra Kumar) and Rinku ( Ritika Badiani). Jitendra Kumar plays the role of a small entrepreneur who runs a paan shop.

The entrance of Rinku in his neighbourhood helps in blooming his business. As many admirers of Rinku's beauty roam in the area, and while waiting to catch a glimpse of her, consume eatables from Billu's shop.

Unwillingly, Billu falls in love with Rinku as well, but whether she reciprocates his feelings in the same manner or not will be interesting to see. The Netflix movie also stars Alam Khan, Bhuvan Arora, Dhirendra Kumar Tiwari, and Ashwani Kumar in pivotal roles. Apart from Chaman Bahaar release, Jitendra Kumar was in news for Panchayat 2 too.

The Comedy Sketch actor recently confirmed about the same to a leading entertainment portal. He said that Panchayat 2 is currently in the planning stage, and fans can expect the second season certainly.

