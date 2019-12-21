Star Wars: The Rise Of The Skywalker Vs Taylor Swift's Cats; Box Office Collection Update

Star Wars final chapter The Rise of Skywalker was one of the most anticipated movies as they have a huge and loyal fan base. The movie clashed with Taylor Swift's Cats. Here is their box office collection so far. Both the film released on December 20, 2019.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The Rise of Skywalker portrays the surviving resistance facing the First Order once more and is also the final chapter of the saga. The movie is directed by J.J Abrams and features Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, Billie Lourd, Mark Hamill in prominent roles. The movie theatrically released on December 20, 2019.

Cats

Cats is a musical fantasy movie drama of 2019. The plot of the movie is based on a tribe of cats called the Jellicles who must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life. The movie is directed by Tom Hooper and bankrolled by Tim Bevan. Cats feature Taylor Swift, Francesca Hayward and Edris Elba in pivotal roles. The movie released on December 20, 2019.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker VS Cats box office collection

The Rise of Skywalker and cats released theatrically on the same date. However, according to reports, The Rise of Skywalker is topping the charts leaving Taylor Swift’s Cats behind. The Rise of Skywalker reportedly estimated around $90M on Friday, which includes yesterdays $40M. This reportedly puts the J.J Abrams-directed film between $190M-$195M for the weekend. While the movie Cats reportedly have estimated $8.5M-$10M.

