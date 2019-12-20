'Star Wars: The Phantom Menace' Is The Most Beloved Soundtrack From The Franchise

Star Wars is undoubtedly one of the most successful film franchises globally. The adventure sci-fi films first debuted in 1977 and have dominated the ticket windows with every release. Though the Star Wars films boast high-octane action sequences and lightsaber duels, the franchise also has a pumping soundtrack that has been loved by fans throughout the decades. Now, Spotify has revealed which Star Wars film soundtrack was most listened by fans.

The Phantom Menace - most listened to Star Wars soundtrack

It was revealed that Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace was the most listened to Star Wars track on Spotify. To celebrate the release of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, Spotify released a list of most listened to Star Wars soundtracks. The track Duel Of The Fates became the most streamed soundtrack from the entire soundtrack of the Star Wars film franchise. Check out the list of the most-streamed Star Wars soundtrack.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Star Wars: The Force Awakens Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Star Wars: A New Hope Star Wars: The Last Jedi Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Most streamed individual tracks from Star Wars franchise

Duel Of The Fates - Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Across The Stars - Star Wars: Attack Of The Clones The Imperial March- Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Rey's Theme- Star Wars: The Force Awakens Battle Of The Heroes - Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith

