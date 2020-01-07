JNU Violence: Clash Breaks Out Between Jadavpur University Students, Police In Kolkata

A clash broke out between the students of Jadavpur University and police personnel near Sulekha Mor in Kolkata on Monday during a protest against the violence that took place at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi. In a video of the protest, the police were seen lathi-charging on the protestors. However, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sudip Sarkar said that the police personnel did not lathi-charge on the students of Jadavpur University.

'We did not lathi-charge Jadavpur University students'

"While we were chasing BJP workers, some Jadavpur University students entered the mob. We could not differentiate the Jadavpur University students from BJP workers who were burning tyres. We did not lathi-charge Jadavpur University students," Sarkar told reporters in Kolkata. Police said that they were making all efforts to "cooperate with students and law-abiding citizens to maintain peace" during the protest.

Violence in JNU

On Sunday, around 50 masked men, armed with rods and hammers, unleashed violence at the JNU campus hostel, anger boiled as students demanded an immediate arrest of the guilty. Outside, while politicians played the blame game, students from across the country staged protests against the JNU violence, which had left at least 30 students injured.

Delhi Police rejected the claims that it failed to react in time and registered at least four FIRs. Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar has faced unprecedented criticism from across the board as students, teachers and politicians called for his resignation for letting the situation come to this point.

'We did not see any tukde tukde gang there'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, an alumnus of Jawaharlal Nehru University, on Monday expressed his displeasure about the situation in the premier institution. "I can certainly tell you that when I studied in JNU, we did not see any 'tukde tukde' gang there," news agency Press Trust of India quoted him as saying when asked about the matter.

On Sunday, the minister was among the first to condemn the attack on the campus. "Have seen pictures of what is happening in JNU. Condemn the violence unequivocally. This is completely against the tradition and culture of the university," he had tweeted.

