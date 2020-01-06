JNUSU Admits Authenticity Of Video Featuring Aishe Ghosh, Says She Was Against Masked Mob

The JNU Students’ Union on Monday conceded that the authenticity of the video featuring its president Aishe Ghosh which was originally shared by an ABVP member was not in doubt. The video showed Ghosh along with a group of masked individuals entering a building.

The JNUSU clarified that she objected to the presence of the masked individuals and went inside a hostel to clear them out. It further added that the same miscreants had assaulted her and the other protesters.

Watch 0:17-0:27@aishe_ghosh is clearly agitated at the presence of masked personnel entering a hostel earlier in the day. She goes in trying to clear them out.

These same people had been assaulting her & other protesters the previous day#JNUattack#StandWithJNU#JNUUnderAttack https://t.co/1j2As35EHT — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 6, 2020

Violence in JNU

On the JNU campus, there was a law and order situation on January 5. Reportedly, masked miscreants armed with sticks and other weapons damaged property and beat up students as well as faculty members. Earlier in the day, 34 injured people from JNU were discharged from AIIMS.

While the JNUSU has hinted at the involvement of alleged ABVP members, ABVP has denied the allegations. In fact, it has claimed that 25 of its own members were seriously injured in an attack orchestrated by the "goons" of the Left.

FIR reveals the sequence of events

The FIR filed in the JNU violence case mentions that the police was first intimated at 3.45 pm that some JNU students had reached Periyar hostel and were damaging public property. When the police personnel reached the spot, they discovered that 40-50 masked miscreants were beating up students and ransacking the place. However, they fled after realising the advent of the police.

According to the FIR, the police also received a request from the JNU administration in the interim period and more forces were brought in to maintain law and order. Thereafter, yet another incident of hooliganism was reported from the Sabarmati hostel at 7 pm.

After reaching the location, the police found that 50-60 miscreants were beating the students and destroying property at the Sabarmati hostel. Soon, the police managed to bring the situation under control.

