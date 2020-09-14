'Jodi No.1' Cast: Know Who Featured In This Iconic Bollywood Comedy

Jodi No.1 is one of the classic Bollywood comedies which released in 2001. The plot of the movie revolves around two friends who work as a con artist. They have to flee their current city after killing the brother of a local gangster. They soon learn about a wealthy man named Rai and plan to con him. However, at his house, the two friends fall in love with Rai's two daughters. But things go haywire when a don called Sir John threatens their happy lives.

Jodi No.1 cast

Govinda as Veeru

Govinda is one of the legendary comic actors of Bollywood who has acted in approximately 165 films till date. He made a name for himself in the 90s and 2000s for his slapstick performances in many Hindi movies. However, he made his debut in 1986 Ilzaam which also starred noted Bollywood actors like Shashi Kapoor, Shatrughna Sinha and Neelam Kothari. In Jodi No.1 Govinda essays the role of Veeru, one of the friends/con artist.

Sanjay Dutt as Jai

One of the most celebrated actors of Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt has carved a name for himself in the film industry. He made his Bollywood debut with the blockbuster movie, Rocky which was helmed by his father, Sunil Dutt. Since then, he has acted in a number of critically acclaimed films like Naam, Khal Nayak, Sadak, Sajan, Munnabhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munnabhai, Parineeta, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Prasthanaam, PK, Panipat and more recently Sadak 2. In Jodi No.1 he played the role of Govinda's friend and partner-in-crime, Jai.

Anupam Kher as Rai

Anupam Kher is one of the legendary Bollywood actors who has two National Awards to his name. He made his Bollywood in the movie Saaransh and since then has acted in a number of movies. The list includes Hum Apke Hain...Koun!, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Vivah, The Accidental Prime Minister, Silver Linings Playbook, Special 26, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil, Lamhe, Khosla Ka Ghosla, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and many more. In Jodi No.1 he plays the role of the Rai, the rich businessman who is the next target of the con artists.

Twinkle Khanna as Tina

Twinkle Khanna is Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna's daughter and now the wife of Akshay Kumar. She made her debut in Barsaat opposite Bobby Deol. She appeared in the movies in the 90s in films like Mela, Jaan, Joru Ka Gulaam, Baadshah, Zulmi, Dil Tera Diwana and later in movies like Tees Mar Khan, Thank You, Holiday, Khatta Meetha and some more. In Jodi No.1 she featured in the role of one of Rai's daughters and the love interest of Veeru.

Monica Bedi as Rinki

She is one of the yesteryear actors who made her foray into Bollywood with 1995's Surakshaa. She featured on the silver screen in the 90s in movies like Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat, Kaala Samrajya, Jaanam Samjha Karo and many more. In Jodi No.1, she plays the role of Rinki, Rai's second daughter and Jai's love interest.

Ashish Vidyarthi as Sir John

He is a well-known Bollywood actor who is famous for essaying negative and comic roles. He has acted in movies like Droh Kaal, Minugurulu, Pokiri, Ghilli, Bichhoo and many others. In Jodi No.1 he essays the role of the gangster, Sir John who threatens Rai'sfamily and later kidnaps Jai.

