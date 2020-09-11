Who Is Sanjjana Galrani? Read More About This Kannada Actor's Career

Much like Bollywood, the Kannada film industry is also grappling with a situation where actors are being arrested on drug charges. The alleged Sandalwood drug racket has brought forth a number of names and one among them is Sanjjana Galrani. For those who are not familiar with this Kannada actor, here are the details.

Who is Sanjjana Galrani?

According to reports of Starsunfolded, Sanjjana Galrani was born Archana Galrani. However, she changed her name to Sanjana. She was born in Banglore to Manohar and Anitha Galrani on October 10, 1989. She is known to be a Sindhi by birth. Reports by the website also claim that Sanjana has completed her high school from St Mary's High School in New York and earned her college degree from Bangalore University. Talking about her personal life, Sanjana Galrani revealed in an interview with FilmiBeat that she has a boyfriend but may or may not marry him. However, the actor has plans to get married soon.

Sanjjana Galrani's sister's name

Sanjana Galrani also has a sister called Nikki Galrani who, like Sanjana is an actor by profession. She is four years younger to Sanjana and completed her high school from Bishop Cotton Girls' School. She made her acting debut with a Malayalam film in 2013.

Sanjjana Galrani's career

According to reports of IMDb, Sanjana Galrani is fluent in Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Sindhi, Urdu languages. She also made her debut as a child actor at the age of 12. Her prominent debut, however, happened when she was 16 years old. She has starred in movies like Autograph Please, Bujjigaadu: Made in Chennai, Arjun, Satyameva Jeyathe, Samardhudu, Police Police, Casanovva, Rebel, Sagar, Mandya to Mumbai, Swarna Khadgham and many more. She has also starred in the season 1 of Bigg Boss Kannada.

Sanjjana Galrani's latest news

According to the latest development in the Sandalwood drug racket, Sanjjana Galrani's residence has been raided by CCB on Tuesday. Joint CP crime, Sandeep Patil revealed that they have raided the actor's residence after receiving a search warrant in her name for being allegedly involved in the drug racket. This comes after actor Ragini Dwivedi was arrested on charges of drug peddling. The investigation probes revealed that Sanjana Galrani is also linked to this racket.

However, when the actor was asked to undergo a dope test for CCB's investigation, she refused to give her blood samples.In a viral video, Sanjjana Galrani was seen refusing police officer Puneeth and other doctors stating she has a fundamental right to say no as instructed by her lawyer. She also claimed that she has lost faith in the police and has no idea why was she is arrested. Galrani also added that her arrest was carried out not on full-proof evidence, rather on the basis of WhatsApp chats.

