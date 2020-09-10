Sonakshi Sinha Marks 10 Years Of Bollywood Journey, Says 'This Is Just The Beginning...'

The first Dabangg film released on September 10, 2010, and started the successful franchise of Chulbul Pandey. The movie also marked Sonakshi Sinha's debut who now, along with Dabangg celebrates 10 years of working in showbiz. Taking to her Instagram account, Sonakshi penned a heartfelt note on the occasion. Here's what this is about.

Sonakshi Sinha celebrates 10 years in Bollywood

On Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram, the actor posted a video with snippets of all her onscreen roles starting from Dabangg. The snippets were also accompanied by the popular song from the movie and the name of Sonakshi's characters. The list began with Rajjo in Dabangg followed by Paro in Rowdy Rathore and her performance in Oh My God's song Go Govinda. The list also included her characters Sukhmeet from Son of Sardar, Pakhi from Lootera, Jasmine in Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobara, Chanda in R...Rajkumar, Saiba in Holiday, Radhika in Tevar, Akira in Akira, KK in Force 2, Noor in Noor, Maya in Ittefaq, Happy in Happy Phir Bhaag Jaayegi, Baby in Khandaani Shafakhana and Eka Gandhi in Mission Mangal.

Sonakshi Sinha also penned a note to mark ten years of her Bollywood journey. She wrote, "I cant believe its been 10 whole years since I first appeared on the silver screen. I remember being so unsure if this is really what I even wanted to do... ". She then explained that all the love that she received from the audience help her make the decision. The encouragement and criticism that she received from the fans are what drove her to push herself more.

Sonakshi continued, "My hard work sustained me, and my respect for my work nudged me forward. My enthusiasm on set aided me, my hunger to learn propelled me. Here I am, 10 years down the line, so grateful for every film, every experience - good or bad, every person I have ever worked with!" She then thanked the Bollywood industry and ger fans and the universe. Sonakshi ended the note saying this is just the beginning. Check out her post here:

