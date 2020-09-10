Badshah Posts A Desi Version Of Tokyo Drift - The 'Chandigarh Drift', Watch Video

Badshah is known for the trippy tunes and rhythmic beats in his songs. Recently, however, the rapper made what looked like a desi version, precisely a Chandigarh version of the popular Tokyo Drift. However, it is not what one may imagine. Here's what this is about.

Badshah makes a desi version of Tokyo Drift at home

On Badshah's Instagram, the rapper posted a video titled Chandigadh drift. The video shows Badshah cycling inside the house clad in black athleisure. Towards the end of the video, he makes a smooth drift coming to a halt right in front of the camera. In the background, the trippy music of Chandigarh drift can be heard. Check out the video here:

Comments started to pour in soon enough and there was also one by Tahira Kashyap. She said, "We get the driftðŸ™Œ". Other fans of the rapper posted some hilarious comments saying how their mothers would treat them for cycling at home. Take a look at the comments here:

Badshah's controversy

In other news, Badshah came under heavy fire in the last couple of months. First was when he released his music video called Genda Phool starring Jacqueline Fernandez. He was called out for not crediting the original composer of this Bengali folk song.

The second controversy which Badshah found himself embroiled in was for buying viewership. According to charges laid by Mumbai police, the rapper had allegedly paid â‚¹72 lakhs to buy viewership on YouTube. However, while the police claimed that Badshah had confessed to doing this, the rapper denied all such allegations and also released a statement:

Following the summons, I have spoken to the Mumbai Police. I have aided the officials in their investigation by cooperating and carrying out the due diligence on my part. I’ve categorically denied all the allegations levelled against me and made it clear that I was never involved in such practices, nor do I condone them,” he said in a statement. “The investigation procedure is being executed in accordance with the law and I have complete faith in the authorities, who are handling this matter. I’d like to thank all those who have conveyed their concern to me. It means a lot to me

Singer Sona Mohapatra took to her Twitter to talk about this. She vehemently spoke against such practices saying, "I’d call it building an empire using matchsticks". Take a look at her tweets here:

