Dwayne Johnson Reveals Plans For Next 'Jumanji' Movie With 'GoT' Star Rory McCann

On December 13, Jumanji: The Next Level was released in the theatres. Fans of the film franchise were seen flooding the movie theatres. But the twist came when the fans of Game of Thrones were surprised with the appearance of The Hound in the movie. Read on to know more about what The Rock had to say about this and the upcoming sequel of Jumanji.

New Jumanji movie has been confirmed

The GOT actor Rory McCann is the main antagonist of the new Jumanji movie which features Dwayne Johnson in the lead role of the protagonist. Rory was seen in a wild and aggressive mode in the movie and was defeated by The Rock’s character. Recently, Dwayne Johnson took to his official Instagram handle to announce that there will be a new Jumanji movie. In the post, there were two photos: one of them featured Dwayne and Rory, and the other featured Andre the Giant, playing the role of Bigfoot.

The caption read: “Plot twist For JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL we wanted to create a towering beast of a character named, JURGAN THE BRUTE. Enter, “Game of Thrones” actor, Rory McCann. When Rory first walked on set of JUMANJI it immediately reminded me of one of my favourite TV shows as a kid, THE SIX MILLION DOLLAR MAN and the episode where Lee Majors takes on BIG FOOT, played by the legendary, Andre the Giant.”

“Cool plot twist about JURGAN (for those who caught it) is he’s an actual avatar in the game. Meaning - SOMEONE is playing him. But who? That’s the big mystery. In the next JUMANJI we’ll find out just who’s been playing the JURGAN THE BRUTE

#JUMANJI #Mystery Player IN THEATERS NOW WORLDWIDE”

To the unversed, Jumanji: The Next Level features Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan in the lead role. It is the fourth instalment to the Jumanji franchise, which was initiated by Robin Williams, in 1995. With the Instagram post by Dwayne, it has been confirmed by The Rock that there will be another Jumanji movie.

