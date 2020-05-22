John Abraham Starrer 'Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal' Songs Will Certainly Pump Up Your Mood

There are only a handful of Bollywood mainstream commercial films on sports and John Abraham & Bipasha Basu starrer 2007 film Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal is one of them. Helmed by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal is about an ambitious football player, who chooses to stick to his domestic team and pass on a lucrative offer from a big football club.

Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal features an ensemble cast of Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Sana Khan, and Kaushal Punjabi amid several others. The climax of this sports drama gives you an edge of the seat experience. Even though John Abraham starrer couldn't live up to its hype at the box-office, its music was a chartbuster hit. So let's take a look at Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal's jukebox .

John Abraham starrer Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal's refreshing Jukebox

Billo Rani

Popular actor and television personality Sana Khan did a special appearance in the John Abraham movie with the song Billo Rani. Penned by legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar and voice by Anand Raaj Anand and Richa Sharma, Billo Rani was a smashing hit. The peppy dance track topped radio charts over weeks and was a rage in 2000's era. Sana Khan danced beautifully to the foot-tapping track and was much appreciated for her range of expressions.

Halla Bol

The title song of this John Abraham's starter Halla Bol became an anthem for all sports. It is a high-octane energetic track with some uplifting beats. Halla Bol is composed by celebrated music artist Pritam. Pop icon Daler Mehndi sang Halla Bol in the most impactful way, which added to its popularity among his fans.

Ishq Ka Kalma

The song Ishk Ka Kalma is a super-edgy party track featuring Bipasha Basu and John Abraham grroving to the beats. It is a quirky dance number with fast-paced beats and catchy lyrics and was sung by Neeraj Shridhar of Bombay Vikings fame. Bipasha Basu looked breathtaking in the music video of Ishk Ka Kalma and her chemistry in this flirtatious track is simply unmissable.

Hey Dude

Sung by Devrat and Parvez, Hey Dude is a cool track featuring John Abraham, Arshad Warsi and other players of the football team in the movie as they work hard on the field. Hey Dude beautifully showcases all the players' preparation journey in the movie with a bang. Bankrolled by T-series and written by Javed Akhtar, this is a peppy track to pump up your mood.

