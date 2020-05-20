John Abraham Starrer 'Madras Cafe' Is Based On A True Event, Learn More Interesting Trivia

Actor turned producer John Abraham is counted amongst the most bankable stars in Bollywood. With every other film, John makes a mark in the Bollywood film industry. Known for his diverse movie choices, breathtaking action sequences, and charming personality, John Abraham rules millions of hearts. His body of work is not just remarkable but shows JB's versatility as an actor too.

In 2013, John Abraham co-produced Madras Cafe with Rising Sun Films and Viacom18 Motion Pictures. He also starred in the action-thriller film and played the lead role of an Indian Intelligence officer. Nargis Fakhri was the female lead in Madras Cafe. This John Abraham film revolved around the murder conspiracy and assassination of a former Indian Prime Minister.

This John Abraham starrer got rave reviews at the box-office and was highly lauded by critics for its marvellous screenplay. Madras Cafe was helmed by celebrated filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. Madras Cafe also crossed the enviable 100 crore mark at the box-office. Talking about this John Abraham film, let's take a look at some exciting lesser-known facts about Madras Cafe, we bet you had no idea about.

Lesser-Known Facts About John Abrahams starrer Madras Cafe

Madras Cafe is based on a true story. It revolves of the assassination of India's former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who was killed by a human bomb in Tamil Nadu, by LTTE terrorist group. The National Anti Terrorism Day is observed on May 21 year, as it is the death anniversary of Mr Gandhi on the same.

Madras Cafe won two National Awards at the 61st National Film Awards. One for the best sound design to Bishwadeep Chatterjee, and second by Nihar Ranjan Samal for best Audiography.

The film also shows how India's intervention in Sri Lanka's personal affair affected our relationship with the neighbouring country. That a group conspired against our ex-Prime Minister and ruthlessly assassinated in a public event.

Madras Cafe was not the original title of the Shoojit Sircar film, it was changed from Jaffna, the initial title of the thriller flick.

Popular South Indian actor Raashi Khanna made her Bollywood debut with Madras Cafe. Raashi Khanna has featured in several south Indian films like Bengal Tiger, Supreme, and Tholi Prema.

Nargis Fakhri shared screen space with John Abraham for the first time in the action flick.

Raashi Khanna who played a pivotal role in the movie as Ruby Singh aka John Abraham's wife was not the original choice for the role. Director Shoojit Sircar first approached Sheetal Mallar a famous model for the character. But when due to some reasons Sheetal could not take up the project, that's when Raashi Khanna was roped in to play Ruby onscreen.

Nargis Fakhri is an American model turned actor. In Madras Cafe, her voice was not dubbed, unlike her other films, as most dialogues of the Rockstar actor were in English had no difficulty in delivering her lines.

