John Abraham Starrer 'Madras Cafe' Is Based On A True Event, Learn More Interesting Trivia

Actor turned producer John Abraham is counted amongst the most bankable stars in Bollywood. With every other film, John makes a mark in the Bollywood film industry. Known for his diverse movie choices, breathtaking action sequences, and charming personality, John Abraham rules millions of hearts. His body of work is not just remarkable but shows JB's versatility as an actor too.
In 2013, John Abraham co-produced Madras Cafe with Rising Sun Films and Viacom18 Motion Pictures. He also starred in the action-thriller film and played the lead role of an Indian Intelligence officer. Nargis Fakhri was the female lead in Madras Cafe. This John Abraham film revolved around the murder conspiracy and assassination of a former Indian Prime Minister.
This John Abraham starrer got rave reviews at the box-office and was highly lauded by critics for its marvellous screenplay. Madras Cafe was helmed by celebrated filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. Madras Cafe also crossed the enviable 100 crore mark at the box-office. Talking about this John Abraham film, let's take a look at some exciting lesser-known facts about Madras Cafe, we bet you had no idea about.
