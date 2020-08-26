John Abraham & Aditi Rao Hydari's Special Roles In Arjun & Rakul's Upcoming Film Revealed

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh's upcoming Kaashive Nair film, which remains untitled, is one of the very first films that went on floors post the COVID-19 lockdown. The film, jointly produced by John Abraham, Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani, kicked off its 10-day-shoot schedule on Monday. Now, it is confirmed that producer John Abraham along with Aditi Rao Hydari will have a special part in the film, as Arjun's grandparents.

Earlier this morning, Aditi Rao Hydari unveiled the first look of herself alongside John Abraham on Instagram from the film and wrote, "To new beginnings...(sic)". The Kaashive Nair directorial's shoot schedule has commenced with John and Aditi, who will be seen essaying Arjun Kapoor's grandparents in the film. Their story is set around the time of India's Independence, in 1947, revealed a spokesperson of the film.

Aditi will play the love interest of John and the younger version of Arjun's grandmother Neena in the upcoming film. The duo will be shooting their parts for a week in this indoor schedule and will later reunite with the team for a brief outdoor schedule in October.

The spokesperson also informed that the Baatla House actor is excited to get back to work after a span of five months, but at the same time, is also cautious as the world is still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. About the team's safety measures on sets, producer Nikkhil Advani said, "The team has taken extreme care, following all the SOPs, issued by the ministries and the concerned authorities. As a producer, it’s important for me to look out for our cast and crew."

John, who is also co-producing the film with Nikkhil and Bhushan Kumar, revealed why he agreed to take up the part in the film as he said, "When I heard the script, I instantly knew that this would be a special part, and when Kaashvie suggested I play it, it was difficult to refuse". On the other hand, Aditi too insisted that her role is equally special as it's a love story spanning three generations. Spilling the beans on her and John's role in the film, she said, "John and I play a couple in 1946-47 whose love story remains unfinished and unrequited till Arjun’s character feels the need to bring it to closure. Films like these are rarely made today, so I was quick to come on board."

Furthermore, Nikkhil commented on the film's storyline and revealed saying, "There is a parallel between Arjun and Rakul’s characters in the present day and the forced break-up between John and Aditi’s characters in 1947 following the Partition. He plays a Sardar for the first time". T-Series' Bhushan Kumar also shed some more light on the film's plot as he added saying, "It’s a story of love, values, bonds and family over two different eras. John and Aditi’s is an old-school love story while Arjun and Rakul are in a modern-day relationship". Later, the founder of Emmay Entertainment concluded saying, "The idea is to realise true love through the story of a woman who’s been yearning for closure for 70 years."

(Story Credits: As informed by the movie's PR team)

