Did You Know John Abraham Ate 21 Watermelons During A Single Day Of 'Dishoom' Shoot?

Varun Dhawan and John Abraham featured in Rohit Dhawan's 2016 Action-Comedy flick titled Dishoom. The film recently clocked four years and both John Abraham and Varun Dhawan shared a still from the film reminiscing their Dishoom days on social media.

In an interesting post shared by Varun, the SOTY actor also revealed some riveting details about the day when Abraham ate a whopping 21 watermelons during a single day of Dishoom shoot. To which John gave a savage reply-

When Varun Dhawan revealed John Abraham ate 21 watermelons during Dishoom shoot

Varun Dhawan and John Abraham shared screen space for the first time in the movie Dishoom back in 2016. Recently on the completion of four years of Dishoom, Varun Dhawan shared a still from the film featuring himself and John in matching peach shorts. While going down the memory lane the Badlapur actor wrote about the time his co-star John Abraham ate 21 watermelons in a single day, when they were shooting in a desert for Dishoom.

Varun Dhawan also penned a heartfelt note saying that the Dishoom team is unarguably counted amongst the best teams he has worked with so far in his Bollywood career. The Kalank actor also expressed his wish to work with Abraham once again, whom he considers as an elder brother. Furthermore, Varun also talked about reuniting with his real brother Rohit Dhawan for a film. Rohit directed Dishoom. The film was his second Bollywood venture as a filmmaker post-Desi Boyz.

To Varun Dhawan's adorable post, John also reverted in an amusing way by sharing the same still VD posted on his social. But, with a different caption. John wrote that he is also eagerly waiting the time Junaid and Kabir "get back together" and also to consume more watermelon. Junaid and Kabir are the names of the characters played by Varun Dhawan and John Abraham in the action film. Akshaye Khanna played the antagonist in the Rohit Dhawan film.

Apart from Varun Dhawan and John Abraham, Dishoom also starred Jacqueline Fernandez as the female lead the movie. The story of Dishoom revolves around the adventurous tale of two cops, who manage to save an abducted cricketer with the help of a con. Mere Dad Ki Maruti actor Saqib Saleem essayed the role of the cricketer in the Varun Dhawan and John Abraham starrer. Sajid Nadiadwala bankrolled Dishoom which minted ₹150.50 crores at the box-office. It was made on a budget ₹45 crores and was declared a commercial success at the box-office.

