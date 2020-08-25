This Day That Year August 25: John Abraham's 'Batla House' Mints ₹75 Crores And More

There are numerous events that have occurred in Bollywood that have made it to the headlines on this day in 2019, and the year earlier. From Sonam Kapoor revealing that her body lacks iodine to Neha Dhupia flaunting her baby bump at the airport, here are numerous events that took place on this day that year.

This day That year: August 25

2019

John Abraham's 'Batla House' sprints to collect â‚¹75 crores

#BatlaHouse sprints on [second] Sat... An open week has certainly proved beneficial, while #Janmashtami festivities is aiding its biz in Weekend 2... [Week 2] Fri 4.15 cr, Sat 6.58 cr. Total: â‚¹ 76.57 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 25, 2019

Directed by Nikhil Advani, John Abraham starred in the film Batla House along with actor Mrunal Thakur. The film released on August 15, 2019, and within 10 days of its release, the film managed to mint â‚¹75 crores. Film Critic Taran Adarsh shared this news on his official Twitter account. Taran Adarsh also shared that the opening of the film was pretty good and a bank holiday became more beneficial for the business.

Also Read: This Day That Year: Janhvi Kapoor Remembered Mother Sridevi On Her Birth Anniversary

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja reveals her body lacks iodine

Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Last year, on this day Sonam Kapoor Ahuja revealed that she had been diagnosed with iodine deficiency. She shared an Instagram story and revealed how turning a vegetarian had taken a toll on her health. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared this with her followers and alerted them to use salt in their food, also stating that table salt was the easiest way to get iodine.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor Calls Dad Boney Her 'biggest Cutest Cheerleader', Posts A Throwback Pic

2018

Janhvi Kapoor makes her ramp walk debut

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak. Soon, the actor walked the ramp for celebrity designer Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week. Making her debut on the ramp walk, Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in a floral pink and blue lehenga as she posed and flaunted her outfit.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter Charged THIS Whopping Amount For Their Debut 'Dhadak

Neha Dhupia flaunts baby bump at the airport

Neha Dhupia surprised everyone on social media with her wedding with Angad Bedi. A few months after the wedding, the actor announced her pregnancy with her husband Angad Bedi. Neha Dhupia shared a few pictures from her pre-pregnancy photoshoot on her Instagram account and the very next day, the actor was seen flaunting her baby bump at the airport.

Also Read: 5 Frequently Asked Questions About Janhvi Kapoor And Their Answers; Check Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.