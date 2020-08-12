Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Priyanka Chopra And John Abraham Were Snapped On 'Karam' Sets

It is often a treat for some fans when some unseen pictures of their favorite Bollywood celeb resurface on social media. Priyanka Chopra and John Abraham's fans may rejoice as a rare picture of the two has been going viral on social media. The throwback picture was taken when the two were shooting together for their 2005 movie Karam at Madh Island.

When Priyanka Chopra and John Abraham posed together

Talking about the picture, John can be seen looking charming in a printed white full-sleeved t-shirt. He has paired it up with white pants. The Dhoom actor can be seen flashing his lovely smile in the picture. The actor can also be seen sporting his long hairdo look which had reportedly become a rage during those times amongst his die-hard fans. While Priyanka Chopra makes way for a pretty picture in blue.

The Sky Is Pink actor can be seen sporting a light blue half shoulder gown. PeeCee is all smiles for the camera as she slays her wavy hairdo. The picture also has her sporting matching blue dangler earrings to go with the outfit. The picture may take one on a trip down the memory lane. Take a look at the unseen picture of Priyanka and John.

About Karam

Talking about their movie Karam, the action flick was directed by cinematographer Sanjay F Gupta. It also starred Bharat Dabholkar, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Shiney Ahuja, Murali Sharma and Rajesh Khera in pivotal roles. The movie was produced by Pammi Baweja. The song Tinka Tinka from the film which was picturized on Priyanka and was crooned by Alisha Chinai had also gone on to become a chartbuster. Reportedly, even though the movie failed to work wonders at the box office, John and Priyanka's chemistry was much appreciated in the film.

Priyanka and John were also seen together in the film, Dostana which also starred Abhishek Bachchan alongside them. The movie proved to be a huge success at the box office reportedly and the second installment of the movie starring Kartik Aaryan as well as Janhvi Kapoor is soon gearing up for the release. The two were also seen together in the Vishal Bharadwaj directorial 7 Khoon Maaf.

