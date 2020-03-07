John Abraham And Anil Kapoor's Funniest Moments In Films Together; Watch

Anil Kapoor and John Abraham are two stupendous megastars in Bollywood. Anil Kapoor has been a part of the Hindi film industry for four decades now and holds a massive fanbase across the globe. He has time and again proved his mettle as an actor over the years, and has starred in some of the most iconic films ever produced by the country like Mr India, Ram Lakhan etc.

John Abraham, on the other hand, is the heartthrob of the nation whose incredible demeanour as an actor has won millions of hearts. John Abraham's passion for fitness is something we all aware of. Anil Kapoor too defies age like no other. His fitness secrets are something we all want to know. These two Bollywood actors have worked together in several films, be it action, comedy or drama. Talking about comedy, let's take a look at John Abraham and Anil Kapoor funniest moments together in various films.

John Abraham and Anil Kapoor funniest scenes in films

When Ajju convinces Wanted

This is counted amidst the most hysterical scenes of Aneez Bazmee's Welcome Back. A scene where both John Abraham and Anil Kapoor fake a fight to convince the don named 'Wanted' to forget about his love for Dimple Kapadia, and let his son get married peacefully to Dimple's daughter. Both actor's marvellous dialogue delivery and comic timing was commendable in the scene.

When Majnu Bhai exposes Ajju

Yet another comedy scene from 2015's Welcome Back is when Majnu Bhai exposes his would-be brother in law Ajju Bhai's reality in front of everyone. As soon as that happens, the engagement party turns into a ruckus and some funny instances make this scene a highly comic one. The adorable banter between John Abraham and Anil is a must-watch.

The Party Spoiler scene

The last film in which John Abraham and Anil Kapoor featured together was Pagalpanti. Even though the film has an array of comedy scenes. This particular scene is the funniest one between Anil and John. It starts when John Abraham alongside Pulkit Samrat and Arshad Warsi come to deliver their client's birthday gift, that's when Anil Kapoor's and John's hilarious camaraderie will make you laugh your heart out.

