John Abraham's Dance Tracks Which Turned Out To Be Smashing Hits

John Abraham's stardom knows no bounds. The dapper actor is one of the most sought after stars in Bollywood today. His passion for fitness is something we are aware of. John Abraham as an actor has evolved miraculously over the years. Even though his last release Pagalpanti, couldn't live up to its hype, the songs of the film were massive hits.

Source: John Abraham Instagram

On several occasions, John has confessed has he is not a great dancer. But he still manages to shake a leg when the script demands him to. John Abraham's films have time and again given us some peppy dance tracks to groove on. Let's take a look at the list of the times when John Abraham dance tracks became highly popular.

When John Abraham's dance tracks became smashing hits

Pagalpanti: Tum Par Hum Hain Atke

Talking about John Abraham's songs, this track from his last film Pagalpanti topped the radio charts for weeks. John danced really well in the song along with co-start Illeana D'Cruz.

Desi Boyz: Make Some Noise Desi Boyz

One of the most iconic John Abraham's movies is Desi Boys. From the dialogues to songs, everything became a rage from this John Abraham starrer. John performed like a dream in the title track of the comedy film and matched up to Akshay Kumar's energy in the peppy dance number.

Dostana: Desi Girl

There's no way we can miss out on Desi Girl, which holds a high rank in John Abraham's songs list. The dashing actor made sure he danced in sync with other actors and did a splendid job.

Welcome Back: Title Track

John and Shruti Hassan's killer dance moves had set the hearts of the audience racing in the title track of the comedy film Welcome Back.

Shootout at Wadala: Laila

John Abraham gave a high-octane dance performance in the song Laila from the movie Shootout at Wadala. So much so that the song became an iconic dance number, which one would hear at every party or club.

Desi Boys: Subha Hone Na De

John danced his heart out in this foot-tapping dance track by singer Mika Singh. Within in no time, Subha Hone Na De went viral on social media, and John's fans showered love on the superstar for his amazing performance in it.

