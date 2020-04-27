John Abraham's Multi-starrer 'Salaam-E-Ishq' Had Most Amazing Jukebox

John Abraham is one of the finest actors and producers in the Bollywood industry today. Having completed almost two decades in the industry, John has successfully created his own unique place in the hearts of the audience and has a huge fan-base. John Abraham is an extremely talented and versatile actor.

In 2007, John Abraham played the lead character in Nikkhil Advani’s Salaam-E -Ishq. The movie was a multistarrer, and the other lead characters included Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Juhi Chawla, Vidya Balan, Sohail Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Aisha Takiya, and Govinda. The plot of the film revolved around the story of six couples who are in love but must face different problems caused by love itself. The movie did very well at the box-office, and the audience loved the songs of the movie. Here is the song list of Salaam-E -Ishq. Read ahead to know more-

Salaam-E-Ishq song list

Tenu Leke

Tenu Leke is sung by Sonu Nigam and Mahalakshmi Iyer. The song features Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra. Sameer is the lyricist of the song. Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, and Loy Mendonca are the music directors of the song.

Dil Kya Kare

Dil Kya Kare is sung by Adnan Sami. The song features John Abraham and Vidya Balan. Sameer is the lyricist of the song. Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, and Loy Mendonca are the music directors of the song.

Ya Rabba

Ya Rabba is sung by Kailash Kher. The song features the entire lead cast of the movie. Sameer is the lyricist of the song. Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, and Loy Mendonca are the music directors of the song.

Mera Dil

Mera Dil is sung by Shaan. The song features the entire lead cast of the movie. Sameer is the lyricist of the song. Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, and Loy Mendonca are the music directors of the song.

Salaam-E-Ishq

Salaam-E-Ishq is the title song of the movie, sung by Sonu Nigam. The song features the entire lead cast of the movie. Sameer is the lyricist of the song. Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, and Loy Mendonca are the music directors of the song.

