John Abraham Replaced THIS Actor For 'Viruddh...Family Comes First': Learn More Trivia

John Abraham is one of the finest actors and producers in the Bollywood industry today. Having completed almost two decades in the industry, John has successfully created his own unique place in the hearts of the audience and has a huge fan-base. Abraham made his Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism (2003), an erotic thriller film, alongside Bipasha Basu, and has never looked back since.
In 2005, John Abraham played the lead character in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Viruddh.. Family Comes First. The movie also cast Amitabh Bachchan and Sharmila Tagore in lead roles. The plot of the film revolved around an ordinary 60 plus couple, Vidhyadhar Patwardhan and his wife, who is forced to search for their faith in human values and society after the death of their only son Amar. In the process, they undergo the most testing struggle of their lives. Here are some lesser-known facts about Viruddh.. Family Comes First. Read ahead to know more-
