John Abraham Replaced THIS Actor For 'Viruddh...Family Comes First': Learn More Trivia

John Abraham is one of the finest actors and producers in the Bollywood industry today. Having completed almost two decades in the industry, John has successfully created his own unique place in the hearts of the audience and has a huge fan-base. Abraham made his Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism (2003), an erotic thriller film, alongside Bipasha Basu, and has never looked back since.

In 2005, John Abraham played the lead character in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Viruddh.. Family Comes First. The movie also cast Amitabh Bachchan and Sharmila Tagore in lead roles. The plot of the film revolved around an ordinary 60 plus couple, Vidhyadhar Patwardhan and his wife, who is forced to search for their faith in human values and society after the death of their only son Amar. In the process, they undergo the most testing struggle of their lives. Here are some lesser-known facts about Viruddh.. Family Comes First. Read ahead to know more-

Viruddh.. Family Comes First lesser-known facts

Reportedly, Sharmila Tagore was conscious about the height difference between her and Amitabh Bachchan. Before she started shooting for the movie, she went shopping for high heels. On the first day of shooting, she came in wearing her heels, only to realize they were shooting sitting down.

Just like Sarkar (2005), the movie had no songs.

Bipasha Basu made a special appearance in the movie.

Saif Ali Khan was the original choice to play the role of Amar Patwardhan, but because he could not accommodate the shooting schedule, John Abraham replaced him.

The script was written keeping Amitabh Bachchan's character in mind. Mahesh was initially apprehensive to approach Amitabh, he tentatively approached the actor during the shooting of Kaante (2002) and started developing the script after he got a positive response.

While shooting in Pune with Amitabh Bachchan and John Abraham, the crowd held up the shoot. John stepped in and volunteered to calm them down so that Amitabh Bachchan could shoot without disruption.

