John Abraham's 'Taxi No. 9 2 11: Nau Do Gyarah’ Songs That Are Popular Even Today

John Abraham is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. Having completed almost two decades in the industry, John has successfully created his own unique place in the hearts of the audience and has a huge fan-base.

John made his Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism (2003), an erotic thriller film, alongside Bipasha Basu, and has never looked back since. John Abraham is known for playing versatile characters with the same dedication. John is great at doing both, series and comedy roles. In 2006, John Abraham played the lead character in Milan Luthria’s Taxi No. 9 2 11: Nau Do Gyarah. The other lead cast of the movie included Nana Patekar and Sonali Kulkarni.

The plot of the film revolves around a cabbie and a businessman, who are both in need of big money and partake in an adventure together. The movie did average at the box-office but the songs of the movie did well with the audience. Here is the song-list from Taxi No. 9 2 11: Nau Do Gyarah. Read ahead to know more-

Taxi No. 9 2 11: Nau Do Gyarah’s song list

Ek Nazar Mein Bhi

Ek Nazar Mein Bhi is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and KK. The song features John Abraham and Sonali Kulkarni. It is a peppy and joyful song.

Meter Down

Meter Down is sung Adnan Sami. The song features John Abraham and Nana Patekar. It is a rock song with fast beats.

Bekhudi

Bekhudi is sung by Shaan. The song features John Abraham. Dev Kohli marks as the lyricist of the song. It is a slow paced song.

Udne Do

Udne Do is sung by Kunal Ganjawala and Harshdeep Kaur. Dev Kohli marks as the lyricist of the song. The song features John Abraham and Nana Patekar.

Aazmale

Aazmale is sung by Shekhar Ravjiani. Dev Kohli marks as the lyricist of the song. The song features John Abraham and Nana Patekar.

