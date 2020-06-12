Ten Dzień: What Does The '365 DNI' Sequel Hold For All Laura-Massimo Fans?

365 DNI is currently sitting on number 1 position of Netflix India, being the most viewed movie since its release on the OTT platform. The movie is a Polish erotic thriller which is based on a novel with the same name by Blanka Lipinska. While the first movie ended with a cliffhanger, there is no need to worry as the 365 DNI books are actually a trilogy and thus there is more of Don Massimo and Laura Biel to come. The second book is named Ten Dzeiń.

Summary of Ten Dzeiń

The first movie ends with Laura getting into a tunnel, directly in the trap of her to-be husband's mafia rival. Laura is pregnant and was ready to marry Don Massimo, but is kidnapped by the mafia rival as well. The first thing to get clear is that Laura is still alive, pregnant and safe.

The first book ends with Laura just being pregnant and telling Massimo about it, who gets overwhelmed and cries. The two get married in a lavish manner and have a big wedding. They conjugate their marriage with a lot of action and intimate scenes involved, and more BDSM is introduced between the two.

Blanka then introduces the character of Adriano, who is the twin brother of Massimo in Ten Dzień. Adriano is Massimo British equivalent, as he studied and lived in Britain. Her best friend Olga starts a relationship with Don Massimo's brother Domenico.

While Laura starts living a normal life, happy with her husband and still pregnant, the book takes a twist and she gets kidnapped. The book brings out another hot and dashing man named Marcelo "Nacho" Matos. Laura, suffering from a serious problem of Stockholm Syndrome, starts falling for her Kidnapper No 2 as well. When Massimo goes to get Laura back from Nacho, things go South and a battle between the two Dons ensue.

Will there be a sequel to 365 DNI?

Looking at the interesting sequence of events from Ten Dzień, which means This Day in English, a sequel to 365 DNI is likely to also be on the cards. The movie might start directly with the kidnapping itself, thus changing from the course of the 365 Days book series ever so slightly.

The second book is sure to bring forward more intimate moments between Don Massimo and Laura, while there a third man Nacho also involved. A definite good part of the second movie will be Michele Morrane in a dual role, the second one being a Britisher. It will also see the return of Anna Maria Sieklucka and Magdalena Lamparska in their respective roles as Laura and Olga.

