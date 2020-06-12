365 DNI Book 3 'Kolenje 365 DNI' Shows A Surprising Turn In Laura-Massimo's Lives; Read

The movie 365 DNI has been trending and has assumed the number one spot in American as well as Indian Netflix as well. The Polish erotic thriller is based on a novel with the same name by Blanka Lipinska. The first is named 365 DNI (365 days), second is named Ten Dzeiń which means This Day while the third is called Kolejne 365 DNI, which means 'another 365 days'.

ALSO READ | Michele Morrone's photos on Instagram that remind one of 365 DNI's Don Massimo

Kolejne 365 DNI book 3 summary

The first books ending is of Laura getting pregnant with Massimo's child. The second book has the two getting married and spending good times together. By the end of the book, Laura gets kidnapped again by the rival mafia leader named Marcelo "Nacho" Matos. Laura switches sides and starts having feelings for Nacho. When Massimo tries to get Laura back, there is fight and Laura is gravely hurt.

ALSO READ | Who is Anna Maria Sieklucka? Find out if she is dating '365 DNI' co-star Michele Morrone

The third book starts with Massimo deciding to keep Laura alive and letting go of the child, as only one could be saved. Laura is unaware of this and accepts her fate, thinking that she naturally lost her child. She slowly starts getting addicted to alcohol. Massimo tries to get back to his work, but Laura does not like to live alone and gets bored. While she has a company to run, thanks to Massimo, she does not concentrate on that. She gets a dog from Massimo and names it Prada.

Slowly Laura finds herself getting very attracted towards Nacho. Massimo, on the other hand, becomes a drug addict. All of this makes Laura meet Nacho, who has also fallen for her. Laura leaves Massimo and starts living with Nacho. Massimo is angry with her and gets disturbed. Laura receives a package from Massimo which has her dead dog.

365 DNI book 3 ending

Massimo turns up at Olga's wedding to Domenico with another girl. Laura gets jealous and confronts him. Massimo denies sending the dog and says that Nacho has been playing with her. Believing this, she goes back to Massimo's place. However, she comes to know that Massimo had lied and now she is trapped again. After a lot of struggle, she finally escapes and goes back to Nacho. They flee, get married and she gets pregnant with Nacho's child.

ALSO READ | Were the intimate scenes in 365 DNI 'real'? A fan asked and the leading duo answered

365 DNI sequel

Looking at the interesting twist of the story in Kolejne 365 DNI, it can be said that the sequel to 365 DNI might be possible. It seems as though Blanka Lipinska wanted to show how a bad person will be bad at the end of the day, no matter how much he tries to change it. Looking at this, it is also a huge question of whether Laura will be able to lead a happy life with Nacho, who is also ultimately a Mafia don.

ALSO READ | Who is Michele Morrone's ex-wife? Find more about the '365 DNI' actor's former spouse

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.