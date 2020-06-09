John Abraham-Bipasha Or John Abraham-Deepika: Who Had Better On-screen Chemistry?

Bollywood actor John Abraham has done several movies with several starlets. However, his chemistry onscreen has been most appreciated with Deepika Padukone and Bipasha Basu over the years as per many fans and their reviews. The actor’s machinist roles with a dash of a thrilling storyline and fight scenes have worked for him. John Abraham has romanced actresses onscreen out of which the above mentioned are a stand out for sure.

John Abraham with Deepika Padukone

John Abraham and Deepika Padukone have done two films namely Race 2 and Desi Boyz. However, the latter film was where they briefly romanced each other as they played the love interests of each other. John Abraham looked all pumped up for the comedy, romance drama that released back in 2011. The film had several scenes where their on-screen chemistry was best reflected.

Check out trailer of 'Desi Boyz'

John Abraham with Bipasha Basu

John Abraham has done six films with Bipasha over the years. His debut film Jism, which was an erotic, thriller, drama was also alongside Bipasha Basu that released back in 2003. To list down the names of the films that they did together, there is Jism, Madhoshi, Shikhar, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, Aetbar, Virudh. According to reports, John Abraham’s film Jism established his base as an actor in the industry. He was cast in many other films after the success of Jism with Bipasha. The two were reportedly dating around the time and their off-screen romance was an added advantage for their pairings on-screen.

Out of the two actresses, John Abraham has had more experiences of acting with Bipasha Basu, the frequency of their roles on screen is more than double of Deepika Padukone’s roles with John Abraham. John-Bipasha often signed films together, as per fans, back in the past. Many John-Bipasha fans would say that the two have better chemistry on-screen than John and Deepika.

Check out the trailers of their debut film together

Promo Image Credits: Still From Jism, Still from Desi Boys and John Abraham's Instagram

