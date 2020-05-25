John Abraham Celebrates 2 Yrs Of 'Parmanu'; Says 'It's A Salute To India’s Unsung Heroes'

John Abraham has brought forward a variety of movies, with each of his roles different from the other. He has had many successful movies in the past years, and have made a permanent seat in Bollywood as one of its finest actors. His movie Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran was released in the year 2018, and the actor took to Instagram to celebrate 2 years of its release.

John Abraham’s tribute to Parmanu

John Abraham re-shared a picture of himself from the film that was uploaded by the John Abraham Entertainment account. Talking about the film, John Abraham added his excitement and expressed his happiness in the caption of the post. He shared that Pokhran was the salute to India’s Unsung Heroes. This included all those people from the Indian Army, scientists, bureaucrats & intelligence agencies who were a part of this project. He also added that because of this, India found its place in the World Nuclear Map.

About the movie:

Parmanu movie is an action drama film directed by Abhishek Sharma. The director also played the role of the writer in the film and he did it alongside Saiwyn Quadras and Sanyukta Chawla. The movie traces the story of how India managed to test two nuclear bomb explosions without getting exposed in front of other countries.

Parmanu movie stars John Abraham alongside Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Aditya Hitkari, Vikas Kumar, Yogendra Tiku, and Ajay Shankar. Five members from different organisations in the country were selected namely BARC (Bhabha Atomic Research Centre), DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation), Indian Army, ISA (Indian Space Agency) and IB (Intelligence Bureau (India), with John’s character Ashwat leading them. The tests were conducted in the year 1998. A similar test was done in the year 1974, but the movie focuses on the 1998 tests i.e. Pokhran II.

Upcoming movies

John Abraham is all set to star in the movie Attack, which is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand. He will be starring alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in the movie. Before the lockdown, John had shared that the shooting for the movie had started with a post on Instagram:

John will also be a part of the movie Satyamev Jayate 2. He was also part of the first film, which was released in the year 2018. The actor will be starring alongside Divya Khosla Kumar in the second instalment and it will be directed by Milap Zaveri.

