John Abraham's 'Romeo Akbar Walter': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Bollywood superstar John Abraham has been a part of several blockbuster movies like Madras Cafe (2013), Batla House (2019), and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran (2018). He was one of the first actors to produce a movie that features another superstar, that is Vicky Donor featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. Some of the most memorable performances of John Abraham happened in movies like Vicky Donor, Madras Cafe, Dostana, Baabul, Zinda, Garam Masala, Paap, and Jism. He has performed several challenging roles over the years, both emotionally and physically, and is also known for his strong advocacy for animal rights.

Of all the movies, the Madras Cafe actor's performance in Romeo Akbar Walter remains quite close to his fans. Directed by Robbie Grewal, Romeo Akbar Walter got released in 2019. The film features John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff, and Sikander Kher in prominent roles. The movie got a theatrical release on the 5th of April in the year 2019. The movie became available on various OTT platforms including Netflix in the year 2019. The flick also got higher ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, bagging a score of 10% based on 43 reviews. The film narrates the story of a banker, who is hired by the Research and Analysis agency for a covert operation in Pakistan. With all that said, read on to know some of the most interesting trivia about the movie:

John Abraham's Romeo Akbar Walter: Trivia

The audience compared the character played by John Abraham to Ali Bhatt's character in Raazi, which got released in the year 2018.

Shadaab Khan, who essays the role of Nawab Afridi, appeared in a movie after almost 19 years after appearing in the 2000 flick titled Refugee. In the movie titled Daawat E Ishq, that got released in 2014, the actor was a part of a song titled Qawaali.

Suchitra Krishnamurti, who essays the role of Rehana Kazmi, appeared in the movie after almost 9 years since featuring in the 2010 flick, Mitthal VS Mitthal.

Sushant Singh Rajput was initially considered to be a part of the film.

John Abraham, who plays the role of Rehamatullah Ali, and Rajesh Shringarpure, who essays the role of Awasthi, had shared the screen in the movie. Both of them have essayed Manya Surve (John Abraham in Shootout At Wadala and Rajesh Shringarpure in the movie titled Encounter).

