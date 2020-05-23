John Abraham Starrer 'Dishoom': Intriguing Trivia About The 2016 Movie

John Abraham's film Dishoom was a bundle full of surprises. The film not only starred many popular actors but also had special appearances of renowned actors from the industry. John Abraham's movies that remain widely popular include Dishoom, Dhoom, Batla House, Force, Jism, Dostana, and many more. Listed below are some fun facts from John Abraham's film, Dishoom.

Interesting trivia about John Abraham's popular 2016 film, Dishoom

John Abraham's film, Dishoom also starred Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan. The chemistry between Jacqueline and the two boys made its way to the hearts of many young fans. The 2016 film told the tale of two men Kabir and Junaid. They are two powerful policemen with their own differences. The two took a risky journey to the Middle East to save Viraj, a leading cricketer who was just kidnapped. The film has a 5.1 rating on IMDb. Apart from Jacqueline's fashion and stunts, the film's music is another aspect that drew many fans in. The drama-filled film is directed by Rohit Dhawan, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, and written by Rohit Dhawan and Tushar Hiranandani.

Actor Akshaye Khanna made a comeback after four long years with Dishoom. He played the role of a villain in the film.

The dog in the film Dishoom, called Bradman, is named after the Australian cricketer Don Bradman.

Akshay Kumar did a cameo in this film and played a gay role for the first time. This is also the fourth film of Akshay Kumar and John Abraham.

It was renowned actor Akshaye Khanna's first time working with actors John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

John Abraham had quit smoking but for the role, he had to smoke quite a lot. This caused him troubles later on and he went through detox after the film.

Popular actress Nargis Fakhri along with Parineeti Chopra and Akshay Kumar also made a cameo appearance in this film.

John Abraham hurt himself while shooting for his film, Force 2 in 2016. The incident caused a delay in the film schedule of Dishoom by 3 months.

Many residents of Reem Island were appalled and thrilled to see John Abraham and Varun Dhawan dangling on the helicopter outside their windows during the shooting of the climax.

This film was the Bollywood debut of popular TV actor, Tarun Khanna.

It was this film where popular Bollywood actor, Govinda's son, Yash Ahuja, worked as a production assistant.

