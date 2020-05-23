John Abraham Starrer 'Dishoom': Intriguing Trivia About The 2016 Movie

Quick links:
John Abraham's film Dishoom was a bundle full of surprises. The film not only starred many popular actors but also had special appearances of renowned actors from the industry. John Abraham's movies that remain widely popular include Dishoom, Dhoom, Batla House, Force, Jism, Dostana, and many more. Listed below are some fun facts from John Abraham's film, Dishoom.
John Abraham's film, Dishoom also starred Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan. The chemistry between Jacqueline and the two boys made its way to the hearts of many young fans. The 2016 film told the tale of two men Kabir and Junaid. They are two powerful policemen with their own differences. The two took a risky journey to the Middle East to save Viraj, a leading cricketer who was just kidnapped. The film has a 5.1 rating on IMDb. Apart from Jacqueline's fashion and stunts, the film's music is another aspect that drew many fans in. The drama-filled film is directed by Rohit Dhawan, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, and written by Rohit Dhawan and Tushar Hiranandani.
