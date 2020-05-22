John Abraham's Top 5 Thriller Movies According To IMDb That You Shouldn't Miss

Bollywood actor John Abraham has not delivered several blockbuster films in varied genres but also established himself as a versatile actor with his performances through years. From action, romance, comedy to thriller, the dapper actor makes sure his audiences get a great cinematic experience with his films.

One genre that John Abraham really loves doing is the thriller genre, which he has signed up for several times. So let us take a look at John Abraham's top thriller movies based on their IMDb ratings.

Also Read:'Dhoom', 'New York' And Other Popular John Abraham's Films Under YRF Banner

John Abraham's Top Five Thriller Flicks Based On IMDb Ratings

1. Madras Cafe (2013): 7.7 IMDb Rating

Madras Cafe is a bold film with no songs or masala gigs. The John Abraham starrer is a brilliantly executed movie based on a true event. Madras Cafe is a story about India's former prime minister's assassination in Madras and is a fast-paced thriller that keeps you glued to the screen until the last scene. John essayed the role of an Intelligence Indian Officer in Madras Cafe very convincingly. Directed by celebrated director Shoojit Sircar, Madras Cafe is a must-watch film.

Also Read: John Abraham Starrer 'Madras Cafe' Is Based On A True Event, Learn More Interesting Trivia

2. Batla House (2019): 7.2 IMDb Rating

The latest to join the list of John Abraham's movies in the thriller vertical is Batla House. A riveting story about a decorated officer who struggles hard to work within the system, John Abraham's character in the film adopts some alternate ways to catch notorious fugitives. The thriller does not lose its pace at all. Backed with some brilliant action sequences, Batla House is an excellent film by Nikhil Advani.

Also Read: John Abraham's Movies You Can Watch On Netflix During Quarantine, See Full List

3. No Smoking (2007): 7.2 IMDb Rating

No Smoking, as the name suggests, is a tale about a chain smoker. In order to get off his habit, John Abraham's character in the film visits a rehab but then decides to leave. The story then takes an exciting turn as his family gets into trouble due to his habit. With money, cigarettes, and drama involved, this John Abraham flick is a must-watch.

4. Taxi No. 9211: (2006): 7.2 IMDb Rating

John Abraham shared screen space with movie maverick Nana Patekar for the first time in Taxi No: 9211. It's an unpredictable story with some breathtaking twists and turns, which gives you knots in the stomach. But the highlight of Taxi No: 9211 is John and Nana's strange camaraderie. Both the actors performed their respective roles amazingly. Irrespective of being a newbie in the Hindi Film Industry at the time, John Abraham held his ground strongly in the Milan Lutahria drama.

Also Read: John Abraham Has Worked With These 5 Popular Filmmakers More Than Once

5. New York (2009): 6.8 IMDb Rating

Helmed by movie mogul Kabir Khan, John Abraham played an antagonist in New York. With a spectacular ensemble cast of Irrfan Khan, Katrina Kaif and Neil Nitin Mukesh, New York leaves you spellbound with the way story proceeds. Be it the first or second half, every scene in this thriller drama is worth your time and attention. It is a story about a man who turns rogue against the American government and plans to execute some terrorist activity in New York City.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.