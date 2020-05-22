John Abraham Movies That Were Remakes Of Popular Korean Films

John Abraham is one of the most sought-after actor and producer in the film industry. John Abraham has successfully completed almost two decades in the film industry and has also created his own unique place in the hearts of the audiences with a huge fan-base. John Abraham made his debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism (2003), which was an erotic thriller film. Since them, the good-looking actor has made a great career for himself with remarkable performances in films like Dishoom, Elaan, Rocky Handsome, Race 2, and many more. John Abraham has also featured in some movies which were Korean remake movies. These movies not only performed well at the Box-Office but also made a place in the heart of the audiences. Read below to know which were these movies-

John Abraham's Bollywood films that are official Korean remakes

Rocky Handsome – ‘The Man From Nowhere’

In 2016, John Abraham played the lead character in Nishikant Kamat's Rocky Handsome. Nishikant Kamat himself, alongside Sharad Kelkar, and Shruti Haasan has featured in the film. The plot of the film revolved around a slippery pawn retailer, who focuses on vengeance when horrendous criminals abduct his drug-addict neighbour's young little girl. Abraham played the titular role in this movie.

The film, Rocky Handsome was an official remake of Lee Jeong-Beom's film 'The Man From Nowhere'. Along with John’s amazing fitness and physique, his action scenes have garnered much praise from the audiences. John Abraham in the film Rocky Handsome also performed an Indonesian martial art using a knife called "silat".

Zinda – Old Boy

Helmed by Sanjay Gupta and starring Sanjay Dutt and John Abraham in the lead roles, Zinda is a neo-noir action thriller film. The film Zinda was an official Korean film remake of the film, 'Oldboy'. The film’s story was about a man, who decides and tries to find out why he was kidnapped and kept inside a cell for 15 years. Through that process, he unscrambles some disturbing secrets in his journey of life.

According to the reports, where most of the audience hailed the South Korean film as one of the finest movies ever made, its Bollywood version 'Zinda' failed to re-create the same hype. Zinda tanked at the box office and was also not appreciated by critics. Have a look at this trailer of the film, Zinda.

