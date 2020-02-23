John Abraham Consumes 15 Eggs A Day; Read To Know More About His Fitness

John Abraham is one of the most popular Bollywood actors. He is best known for his film, Dhoom. John Abraham's numerous hit movies include Garam Masala, Taxi No. 9211, Dostana, New York, Force, Housefull 2, Race 2, Shootout at Wadala, Madras Cafe, Welcome Back, Dishoom, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Satyameva Jayate, and Batla House. The actor is also a huge fitness sensation and is widely known for his fit, lean and well-built physique.

John Abraham has 15 eggs a day and more in order to stay fit

John Abraham, when asked about his diet, said that he consumes around 15 eggs a day in order to stay fit. Abraham also spoke of how, when he is building up, he sometimes consumes around 40-50 egg whites in a day. The popular actor also said that on some days the level of eggs he consumes goes as low as six and his intake depends on how he needs to build and so he eats according to his requirement. The actor has also inspired many netizens with his fitness posts and videos on his social media handle.

John Abraham is currently busy with the shoot of his next film, Attack. The movie is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and will feature John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. The film is set to release around August 14, 2020. The film is all about a hostage crisis that is based on true events. John Abraham fans can't wait for his films to release and the actor is tied up this year with many other films coming up, like Ek Villian 2, Mumbai Saga, Satyameva Jayate 2 and more.

