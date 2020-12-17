John Abraham Quiz: Can You Guess The Names Of These Films By Just Their Plot?

John Abraham is celebrating his 48th birthday today on 17 December. He is a very popular Bollywood actor who debuted in the film industry in 2003 with Jism. Since then the actor has gone on to do many diverse films and has also delivered super-hit movies like - Garam Masala (2005), Taxi No. 9211 (2006), Dostana (2008), New York (2009), Vicky Donor (2012), Housefull 2 (2012), Race 2 (2013), Shootout at Wadala (2013), Madras Cafe (2013), Dishoom (2016), Parmanu (2018), Satyameva Jayate (2018) and Batla House (2019). So on the occasion of John Abraham's birthday, here's a quiz based on John Abraham's movies plot. Find out how many you can identify:

John Abraham Quiz - Questions

1) Which film is this - 'A poor lawyer meets his friend's wife and then the two have a serious affair with each other'? Hint: This is one of the early films of John Abraham's career:

Madhoshi

Jism

Babul

Dhoom

2) Which film is this - 'In this film, a woman goes through a traumatic experience of having her sister getting killed in a terrorist attack. She then starts imagining a fake relationship with a man'?

Jism

Babul

Dhoom

Madhoshi

3) Which film is this - 'This movie is a mixture of family drama and the return of a son'?

Babul

Dhoom

Madhoshi

Jism

4) Which film is this - 'This is a very famous movie in which two cops try to catch a mastermind criminal'?

Dhoom

New York

No Smoking

None of The above

5) Which film is this - 'In this movie fans see four movies about love and the complications surrounding it'?

Dhoom

New York

No Smoking

Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love

6) Which film is this - 'In this movie, a man who has suffered deeply because of his countries policies against the minorities, decides to become a criminal'?

Babul

Dhoom

Madhoshi

New York

7) Which film is this - 'In this movie, the protagonist gets a strange call & realises that someone mistook his number for a suicide helpline. The protagonist then falls in love with one of the callers'?

New York

No Smoking

Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love

Jhootha Hi Sahi

8) Which film is this - 'In this movie, two male strippers meet the love of their lives but the girls don't agree with the boy's lifestyle'?

Desi Boyz

No Smoking

Dhoom

Love

9) Which film is this - 'This movie is about a guy who has a very bad habit and will have to pay a very high price for it if he does not stop'?

Desi Boyz

No Smoking

Dhoom

Love

10) Which film is this - 'This movie follows the story of a forest ranger who is trying to find out why so many tigers are dead'?

Desi Boyz

No Smoking

Dhoom

Kaal

John Abraham Quiz - Answers

The film mentioned in the plot is - Jism The film mentioned in the plot is - Madhoshi The film mentioned in the plot is - Babul The film mentioned in the plot is - Dhoom The film mentioned in the plot is - Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love The film mentioned in the plot is - New York The film mentioned in the plot is - Jhootha Hi Sahi The film mentioned in the plot is - Desi Boyz The film mentioned in the plot is - No Smoking The film mentioned in the plot is - Kaal

