John Abraham's Upcoming Movies In 2020 That Shouldn't Be Missed

John Abraham is an Indian film actor. He made his film debut with Jism. This was trailed by his biggest blockbuster, Dhoom after a couple of years. John Abraham has featured in numerous hit movies including Garam Masala, Taxi No. 9211, Dostana, New York, Force, Housefull 2, Race 2, Shootout at Wadala, Madras Cafe, Welcome Back, Dishoom, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Satyameva Jayate and Batla House. Have a look at his upcoming movies in 2020-2021.

John Abraham's upcoming movies

Ek Villian 2

Ek Villain 2 is an upcoming Bollywood movie, which is likely to be an action-thriller movie. The movie is directed by Mohit Suri. The film is a sequel of Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor. The upcoming Sequel will feature John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur as leads.

Attack

Attack is an upcoming 2020 Indian movie. The movie is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand. It will feature John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. The story of the film is about a hostage crisis that is based on true events. The film is planned to be released in India on 14 August 2020, during the Independence Day weekend.

Mumbai Saga

Mumbai Saga is an Indian upcoming Hindi movie, directed by Sanjay Gupta. It is a gangster drama movie and has an ensemble cast of John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Roy, Amole Gupte, Samir Soni, Gulshan Grover, and Sharman Joshi. The film is expected to release in June 2020.

Satyameva Jayate 2

Satyameva Jayate 2 is an upcoming 2020 Indian movie directed by Milap Zaveri. The movie is a continuation of the 2018 film Satyameva Jayate. The film stars John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar. The plot reportedly deals around the battle against unfairness and misuse of power. It is said that Abraham will perform high octane, action-sequences in the movie. The shooting of the film started on 20 September 2019, and the film is scheduled to be released on Gandhi Jayanti 2020.

