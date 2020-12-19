John Abraham Flaunts His Ripped Back To Reveal How He 'woke Up This Morning'; See Pic

Actor John Abraham, who rang in his 48th birthday on December 17, 2020, shared his fit way of starting the weekend. John's passion for fitness has not been a secret from the world as he has been propagating the importance of a healthy and fit lifestyle for years by sharing his workout videos on Instagram, quite often. Now, earlier today, the Batla House actor gave fans a sneak-peek into his morning workout session.

John Abraham's Saturday morning

John Abraham often shells out major fitness goals with his workout videos and post-workout photographs on social media. The 48-year-old recently joined the bandwagon of the 'woke up like this' trend on Instagram and gave it a unique twist, which is all things fit. Earlier today, John revealed how he kicked off his Saturday morning by sharing a photograph of himself grinding hard at the gym.

In the picture shared by him, the Romeo Akbar Walter actor went shirtless to flaunt his enviably hunky physique as he shared a glimpse of his back workout session at the gym. For his Saturday morning workout, he wore black shorts and a matching black cap to round off his gym gear as he is seen performing reps of pull-ups. Along with showing off his ripped back, the actor-producer wrote, "Woke up like this. #fitness #backworkout #gym"

Check out John Abraham's Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, as John Abraham rang in his 48th birthday recently, the actor was showered with immense love by his peers and fans on social media. Thus, he took to his Instagram handle to thank everyone for their lovely birthday wishes and revealed his favourite birthday gift to fans. Yesterday, John shared a video of himself to flaunt the jersey of his football team NorthEast United F.C., which was signed by all the players of the team.

Posting a video of himself on Instagram, the owner of NorthEast United F.C. thanked his team for the special gift and was all-praise about them. The National Film award winner captioned his post, "Thank you for all the bday wishes yesterday. Am here bc of all of you and I never forget that. Sending lots of love to everyone. Got a special gift from my boys.@northeastunitedfc". Take a look:

