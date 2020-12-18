John Abraham Receives A Special Gift By His NorthEast United FC Team; Watch

Bollywood actor John Abraham recently celebrated his 48th birthday on December 17th this year. The actor who recently completed filming for his 2021 release movie Mumbai Saga celebrated his birthday with his family yesterday. The actor then took to Instagram to thank his fans and followers who wished him and who even visited in front of his house to wish him for his birthday. His Northeast United Football club members even sent him a red jersey on his birthday. See the recent post that he shared thanking his team.

John Abraham thanks fans & followers for the birthday wishes

John Abraham's video on Instagram was captioned as "Thank you for all the bday wishes yesterday. Am here bc of all of you and I never forget that. Sending lots of love to everyone. Got a special gift from my boys.@northeastunitedfc". He mentioned that all the members of his football team signed the red jersey and gifted him this special gesture on the actor's birthday yesterday. John Abraham owns and operates the NorthEast United FC which is an Indian professional football club which is based in Guwahati, Assam. The team competes in the Indian super Leagues which is considered as the top tier of Indian football. The club members are fro 8 states of India (Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Mizoram) as well as some foreign players as well. Check out the post he shared a few hours ago.

Image credits: John Abraham's Instagram

On the work front, John Abraham and Kajal Aggarwal will be sharing screen space in their upcoming film, titled Mumbai Saga. The film belongs to the action crime genre and has an ensemble cast of John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, Amole Gupte, Samir Soni, Gulshan Grover, and Mahesh Manjrekar. It is speculated that the movie will release by February 2021. Kajal had recently posted a picture of herself and John from the sets of their upcoming film alongside Prateik Babbar and Ronit Roy while wishing the Satyameva Jayate actor on his birthday yesterday. The Magadheera actor wrote, "Happy Birthday John Abraham, Hope you have a super one" on her Instagram story yesterday.

